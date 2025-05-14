Analyzing the Raiders 2025 Opponents
The Las Vegas Raiders will have a new look and feel this upcoming season. Daniel Mader of the Sporting News analyzed the Raiders' slate of games. Their schedule, along with an improved roster, is reason for excitement.
"Being a member of the AFC West is an annual test in itself as long as the [Kansas City] Chiefs are in it. Kansas City made the Super Bowl for the third consecutive season in February, showing no signs of its dynasty slowing down. The Raiders' home and away matchups against Patrick Mahomes will naturally be difficult, as will facing divisional foes and 2024 playoff teams in the [Denver] Broncos and [Los Angeles] Chargers," Mader said.
"Las Vegas drawing the four NFC East teams in 2025 brings more challenges. The much-improved [Dallas] Cowboys and [New York] Giants will be home opponents for the Raiders, while the two NFC championship game squads, Philadelphia and Washington, will be road opponents."
Still, Mader believes the Raiders caught a few breaks on their schedule for the upcoming season. Las Vegas plays several teams that are rebuilding just as much as they are, if not more. This should bode well for the Raiders in their first season under Pete Carroll.
"The Raiders facing the AFC West and NFC East teams should be balanced out by matchups against the [Cleveland] Browns and [Tennessee] Titans, both of whom went 3-14 last season, as well as the Patriots, who went 4-13. All three of those teams surely have higher expectations in 2025, but they might not have the rosters in place to be playoff contenders quite yet," Mader said.
"There are reasons to believe the Raiders can make a leap to the playoffs with their offseason moves, even if they can't quite compete for the AFC West crown. Smith should provide a much more reliable presence at quarterback as one of the league's established veterans, and he'll have a strong group of weapons that includes a budding star at tight end in Brock Bowers.
"One way or another, all indications are that Las Vegas will improve from its 2024 record. Matchups against Tennessee, Cleveland, New England, and Indianapolis should be helpful. But at the end of the day, the difference between improvement and the playoffs will be those divisional games. If the Raiders can take at least three of its six AFC West matchups, don't be surprised if they snag a wild card spot for the first time since 2021."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us about the 2025 slate and more
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss the 2025 slate and more!