Are Raiders, Chiefs Set for Another Marquee Matchup?
The Las Vegas Raiders have watched as the Kansas City Chiefs dominated the division, winning the AFC West the past nine consecutive seasons. They have also dominated their two-yearly matchups against the Raiders, winning 17 out of the last 20 matchups between the two.
However, the Raiders are still the last team to beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, and did so without completing a pass after the first quarter, proving the series still has some unpredictability to it. Still, the Raiders hope this season they can find a way to steal a game from Kansas City.
With the league set to release the full schedule for every team, Pro Football Network recently predicted a marquee matchup for every team in the National Football League. PFN believes one of the Raiders' matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs will be a Thursday Night Football Game.
"In five seasons since moving to Las Vegas, one thing has been a constant for the Raiders: an island game against the Chiefs. Vegas and Kansas City have played a standalone game every season since 2020, with the last two coming on holidays at Arrowhead (Christmas Day in 2023 and Black Friday in 2024)," PFN said.
"The Raiders do have more intrigue this season thanks to the arrival of Pete Carroll and trade for Geno Smith. With how competitive the AFC West is, the Raiders should get a few island games this season despite their 4-13 collapse in 2024. Any division game is on the table, and home games against the Cowboys or Bears could be targeted as well.
"However, we’ll stick with old reliable and plug in another Chiefs-Raiders primetime matchup, this time from Las Vegas. The teams haven’t met on Thursday Night Football since 2017, when Michael Crabtree caught the game-winner as time expired in Oakland."
The Raiders have significantly improved this offseason, but there is still a considerable gap between Las Vegas and Kansas City. Luckily, the Raiders have been competitive against the Chiefs most of the last few times they have faced each other.
They hope this season they can do more than just be competitive against the Chiefs. Under Pete Carroll and with a new-look offense, Las Vegas aims to beat the king of the AFC West.
