Raiders Land Peculiar Spot in Week 2's On SI Power Ranking
The Las Vegas Raiders dropped their first game of the season in Week 2. The Silver and Black fell short to their long-time AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers, at home on Monday Night Football. It was not a good showing for the Raiders overall. They did not play a good game, and head coach Pete Carroll feels like they let one slip away. They have many chances in this game to get back in it, but the Raiders' offense could not get into the end zone all game long.
The Raiders' defense did play good overall. They did give up a few big plays that were mistakes in the secondary. But they kept the offense in this game and gave them a lot of different opportunities to do something.
The Raiders defense tried a lot of different things, but it was just the Chargers offense picking up the blitzes and their quarterback getting the ball out quickly to his receivers. It is a game the Raiders will learn from early this season. Take a look at the film and make corrections, and move on.
This Raiders offense is going to have to play better in Week 3 if they want to get a bounce back win on the road. It will be another challenge for the Raiders heading to the East Coast, but they are looking to come back with another win on the road.
But before we get there, On SI released their latest rankings after Week 2. On SI had the Raiders ranked at No. 22 after their Week 2 loss.
"The Raiders, with a record of 1-1, experienced a disappointing loss on Monday at home against the Chargers. They are now heading east for an early Sunday game at Washington. While the defense has been playing exceptionally well, the Silver and Black offense needs to improve to secure a victory against the wounded Commanders," said our Hondo Carpenter.
We are going to see what this Raiders team is made of in Week 3. Are they the same Raiders, or is this a team that could make the adjustments and come out with a huge win this Sunday? The Raiders are on a short week and will need to recover fast.
