Raiders Today

Raiders' Suffer Horrible Blow on Monday Night Football

The Las Vegas Raiders lost their home opener to their AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers, on Monday Night Football. The Raiders did not have a good showing.

Michael Canelo

Sep 15, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) takes the field for warms ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Las Vegas -- The Las Vegas Raiders offense got the start first on the field on Monday Night. But it was not the start they wanted. On the first play, quarterback Geno Smith threw an interception. The defense was able to step up and hold the Chargers to a field goal.

The Raiders offense was able to respond well with a field goal on their next possession. Raiders' reliable kicker Daniel Carlson hit a 54-yard field goal.

The Chargers got the first touchdown of the game just before the end of the first quarter. Raiders' Smith got the team back down the field, but the drive stalled inside the red zone and they had to settle for another field goal to cut into the Chargers' lead.

The defense kept this team in the game and came up with a huge three-and-out. The Raiders' offense could do nothing, and the Chargers took advantage, scoring a touchdown before halftime.

Sep 15, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes the ball during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Raiders had nine first downs in the first half. But they were only 3-8 on third down. The Raiders did not have a good start in the first half, and the offense could not find the end zone. A second-half turnaround is going to be needed to win this game.

The Chargers got the ball first in the second half and took up half of the clock in the third quarter. Another big stop by the Raiders defense that is keeping this team in the game.

Sep 15, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Chargers had the lead 20-9 before the Raiders defense came up with a huge fourth-down stop to set up the offense with good field position. But once again, the Raiders could come up with points. Geno Smith threw his third interception of the game in that critical drive.

The Raiders offense got the ball one last time, but they turned it over on downs once again.

It was not a good showing for the offense. They struggled in this game, and now they will go back to the drawing board and fix all the mistakes that they made in this game. The Raiders will be on the East Coast once again in Week 3, against the Washington Commanders. The Silver and Black will look to bounce back from this ugly loss.

