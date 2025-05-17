Raiders Matchups Against Divisional Foe Come at Pivotal Points
The Las Vegas Raiders will have an early-season matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers for the second consecutive season. However, it will only be the new-look Raiders' second game together, making it difficult to learn much about them from that game.
However, the two teams' second matchup of the season comes in Week 13, a time when one or both could be fighting for a playoff spot.
Brandon Austin of the Pro Football Network listed the Raiders' road matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers as Las Vegas' must-watch game of the season.
"It’s a new era for the Raiders, with a new general manager (John Spytek), head coach (Pete Carroll), and quarterback (Geno Smith). This game will feature some exciting young offensive weapons from the previous two draft classes.
"Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey established themselves as go-to targets in 2024, while rookie running backs Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton are physical runners who could be tone-setters for their respective offenses," Austin said.
Jeanty alone gives the Raiders reason for hope this upcoming season, especially in divisional games against opponents who like to run the ball, such as the Chargers. The Raiders should also be able to run the ball consistently.
According to Kyle Crabbs of the 33rd Team, "Jeanty is a throwback to prior generations of NFL running backs — he’s a “do it all” threat that a team could easily justify 300+ touches for on an annual basis. The game appears to move in slow motion for Jeanty, who illustrates the kind of elite vision in the box and when stretching the point of attack with perimeter runs that allow him to manipulate defenders and create creases in the running game. Jeanty pairs that vision with strong patience and precise feet."
Crabbs noted that Jeanty's skill set is perfect for the Raiders as they continue solidifying things along their offensive line.
"On zone runs, Jeanty is highly skilled in pressing to the heels of his blockers before declaring himself into a gap, trusting his ability to reignite his forward burst and waiting out linebackers to force them to choose whether they will attempt to run under blockers or scrape over the top before Jeanty cuts against their path," Crabbs said.
"He is decisive with his cuts and puts faith in his feet, adjusting on steep angles or, alternatively, making slight adjustments out of the mesh point to redirect away from penetration and hit gaps quickly if a crease is present. Those feet stay active in traffic to create additional push and sustain his leg drive."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us about the 2025 AFC West and more
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss the 2025 AFC West and more!