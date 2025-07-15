PODCAST: Fight For Respect, the Story of the 2025 Raiders
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast episode features an exploration of the 2025 Silver and Black fight for respect.
The Las Vegas Raiders tonight are just one week away from veterans reporting and kicking off their 2025 NFL Training Camp.
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast episode features an exploration of the 2025 Silver and Black fight for respect.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
The Silver and Black, Pete Carroll, and GM John Spytek were fortunate to sign safety Jeremy Chinn this past offseason as a free agent, and he brings a tough mentality and a fantastic work ethic to the Raider Nation.
He spoke recently after practice about the expectations and joy of being part of the Silver and Black.
You can read a partial transcript of all he said below.
Safety Jeremy Chinn
Q: What do you make of the digs so far? The Las Vegas Raiders? Chinn: "It's great, I'm having a great time out here. It's awesome. I'm getting use to the weather a little bit. It's hot, but it's cool."
Q: What are your initial impressions of playing under Patrick Graham? Chinn: "Great, I mean, he's very communicative. He wants us to understand why he calls things in certain situations so that way it can be easier for the players on the field. Like, when we get in certain situations, just kind of know what he's thinking. And so, we can all get in line."
Q: Something he said just a couple minutes ago was the reason why you're so good is because you're so confident in your preparation and what you put in to being as good as you are. Can you speak on the testament to that? Chinn: "I appreciate that. But I mean, I think you are what you do. How you do anything is how you do everything. So, anything is definitely a huge part of anything you do in life, but football specifically, just the workload that goes into it physically and mentally. It's not something you just show up and take care of business. So there's a lot of preparation that goes into it, and I take a lot of pride in that."
Q: Your DB coaches told me the other day that they see you as a chess piece. Like how much pride you take in your versatility? Chinn: "A lot of it, I feel like I can affect the game in a lot of ways, in a lot of different spots. In this defense it's allowing me to do that. So, super exciting."
Q: Biggest thing you've learned about this team throughout OTAs and then about your position group? Chinn: "We have a lot of competitors. This team, we're going to compete, like even today, just going back and forth with the offense and just competing against those guys. We're just going to make each other better. So, it's great having a group of guys that can just, iron sharpen iron."
Q: How have you felt about the level of communication between this unit so far, and how everybody's kind of developing together and learning the little nuances that each other has? Chinn: "Yeah, I think it's been improving a lot every single day as we continue to get to know each other, and just how we can communicate to certain guys and just get the best out of them. Like I said, it's just been improving every single day. So as long as we continue to make steps, I think we'll get to where we want to be."
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr , and let’s talk about the Silver and Black’s 2025 fight for respect and Jeremy Chinn’s comments.
Tell us what you think about the Silver and Black’s 2025 fight for respect and Jeremy Chinn’s comments when you visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE