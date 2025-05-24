Raiders' Maxx Crosby on His Way to a Gold Jacket
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to improve next season and get their team back to winning a lot more games than they did last season.
The Raiders season in 2024 did not go how anyone wanted it to go but now, as we get closer to the 2025 season, a lot of things have changed for the Raiders.
In 2024 when the team was struggling, the defense always had an answer to keep the team in the game. The defense was one bright spot. Even with all the injuries that the Raiders had on the defensive side, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was able to get his players to make some good football, especially on the defensive line.
And that was one huge thing that the Raiders did over the offseason. They were able to bring back Patrick Graham. The Raiders front four on the defensive line can be special under Graham if they can stay healthy. The Raiders have one of the best, if not the best, defensive ends in the National Football League with Maxx Crosby.
They have two good defensive tackles in Adam Butler and Christian Wilkins. Then, at the other end, the Silver and Black have Malcolm Koonce, who looks to take another step at becoming an elite pass rusher. Even the depth of the Raiders on the defensive line is good. Now another year together and with Graham, the defense can be way better with the front four.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about Raiders Maxx Crosby being on his way to a Hall of Fame career on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"If you are going to talk about defensive end in the NFL, it all starts with Maxx Crosby," said Carpenter. "The best player on the team, and it is not close, period. Maxx Crosby is elite in my personal opinion. He is on his way to a gold jacket in Canton. He is everything that you want in a team leader on the defensive side of the ball or anywhere. He is vivacious, he leads by example. He does not take a do as I do and not as I say approach. He holds guys accountable to the level that he delivers."
"He is the first one in the building, beating coaches, beating other teammates ... but he is a guy that gets there early, stays late. He is also around the building. Lifting, working, running, watching film, talking to new guys ... He is the consummate team guy."
