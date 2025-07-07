Raiders' Contender for Comeback Player of the Year
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby will look to come back stronger next season. Crosby was great for the Raiders once again last season, but was limited because of injuries. Crosby missed games for the first time in his career last season. Crosby now has time to rehab his injuries and will be ready to go into the new season with a lot of fire to be the best once again.
Crosby is the best defensive player in the National Football League. Over the years, Crosby has been getting better at his craft, and he is the leader of this Raiders team. If you want to play for the Raiders, you gotta know that Maxx Crosby is the standard. Crosby wants to have another great season next year under new head coach Pete Carroll.
This offseason, Carroll and general manager John Spytek and the rest of the Raiders front office did not have to think twice about giving Crosby an extension that not only he has earned but deserves. All Crosby has done is get better from day one and just go to work. Crosby likes to play every snap that is possible and does not like taking any plays off. That is Crosby, a workhorse.
Around the league, Crosby is well-respected, and people know his game well. Even with players that have retired already like to watch Crosby go to work on Sunday. All Crosby wants to do is be the best player that he can be. If he can do that, he knows that the rest will take care of itself. He is not worried about anything but winning. And next season, he looks to do a lot of that with the new regime.
Pro Football Network says that Crosby is a contender for comeback player of the year for the Raiders.
Maxx Crosby put up good numbers in 2024, as he finished the year as a Pro Bowl with 7.5 sacks. However, he played through an ankle injury he suffered early in the year that ended up costing him five games of the season.
After undergoing surgery for his injury, Crosby projects as a key contributor for the Las Vegas Raiders as one of the top edge rushers in the NFL. Don't sleep on him as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate if he stays healthy, as well as a Comeback Player of the Year prospect.
