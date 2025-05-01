Should Raiders Sign Veteran CB in Free Agency?
The Las Vegas Raiders' defense was arguably one of the better parts of the franchise last season. However, the franchise had several woes when it came to defending the football, as they allowed 25.5 points on average last season.
Out with the old management and in with the new, the front office made an effort to address the franchise's defensive woes through the 2025 NFL Draft. Adding four new players on the defensive side of the ball, the Raiders will look to crack the Top 15 in overall defense once again.
One way that the Raiders can further improve their defensive scheme could be by acquiring some extra help through the pro free agency. After Jack Jones was released before the start of the NFL Draft, and Nate Hobbs took his talents elsewhere, Las Vegas could address its defense from a cornerback standpoint.
There are a slew of available free agents sitting in free agency, awaiting to get a phone call from an NFL franchise. One of those players is veteran cornerback Michael Davis. Having a long tenured career in the AFC West with the Los Angeles Chargers, perhaps the Raiders would be interested in bringing in a veteran to help lead the way.
According to Pro Football Network's Sterling Xie, Davis could easily be a piece the Raiders add to the cause, not only for depth, but for veteran leadership.
"One veteran corner who could fit would be Michael Davis. The Raiders should know Davis well after he spent seven years with the Chargers before playing for the Commanders last season. The 30-year-old Davis comes from a Washington team that played high rates of Cover-2 and Cover-3, which bears a resemblance to Patrick Graham’s coverage tendencies," Xie wrote.
"The Raiders were top-10 in both Cover-2 and Cover-3 rate in 2024, which would make Davis a translatable fit."
Last season, however, didn't help Davis' case, as he was only able to collect 14 total tackles in 15 games played. Having been a crucial member of the Chargers over his career, perhaps a reunion within the AFC West is exactly what the veteran needs.
