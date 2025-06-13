WATCH: Raiders OL Alex Cappa Following Minicamp
HENDERSON, NV-- Veteran offensive lineman Alex Cappa joined the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this offseason. He hopes to help solidify the Raiders' offensive line this upcoming season.
Following minicamp, Cappa addressed the media.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
Raiders' cornerback Jakorian Bennett spoke following minicamp. Below, we have a partial transcript.
Q: Now that it's done, how much more confidence do you have in it?
Bennett: "Oh, yeah, I have a lot of confidence in it. I was confident even when it was messed up, like going out there covering people. So, it is what it is when I go out there, like when I'm on that field, I already think about nothing. So, I just try to go out there and just be a dog."
Q: Is it hard to do that? To play through not thinking about it when you know it could happen anytime.
Bennett: "No, when you are out there, you not 100%, but that's how you got to think. Because if you go out there thinking like, I'm hurt, I'm hurt, like, you're not going to play like, how you should. But were there times where you know if you do this, it's most likely pop out? Yeah, I did have those, those thoughts, for sure. But it is what it is, while we play the game, injuries are a part of the game. And so, I'll do anything for them guys in there."
Q: Did it come down to pain management? Was it not wanting to lose your spot?
Bennett: "No, that's just the type of person I am. Just from those times in July, August, and training camp, just kind of building that bond, you see a lot of guys going through a lot of things, just playing through a lot of things, and I just so happen to have been playing through a lot of it. And so, it's just mentality, man, like, it's a difference between being injured and hurt. If I'm just hurting, it's cool, like, but if I'm injured, then you got to make some decisions. But, man, my mindset is just go out there be the best version of myself, just be a do,g and just help the team win."
