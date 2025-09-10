How Raiders Played to Their Strengths to Kick Off 2025
Under Pete Carroll, the Las Vegas Raiders have emphasized competition, and winning in the trenches. Las Vegas has a deep rotation of defensive linemen they can deploy during any game.
Raiders Won in the Trenches
Las Vegas knew going into the season that its defensive line would be the strength of its defense. Sunday was proof that this is the case and that the Raiders must continue to utilize their strength to mask weaknesses elsewhere. Bucky Brooks analyzed the defense's performance.
"The veteran-laden defense played the standard against the New England Patriots. The Silver and Black swarmed to the ball, with 11 defenders maintaining proper leverage on ball carriers and pass catchers in space. Maxx Crosby sparked the defense with his persistent pressure off the edges, utilizing various pass rush maneuvers that overwhelm and/or overpower blockers at the line," Brooks said.
"With the steady pressure forcing Maye into errant throws and poor decisions, the Raiders were able to control the game, utilizing a low-risk strategy that took advantage of the young quarterback's inexperience and questionable judgment."
Following Sunday's win, Carroll credited the defensive line with a solid performance against the Patriots. The unit is often overlooked, but it was a vital part of the team's win.
"I think we did a really nice job on third downs and got a lot of good short yardage play too, and forced fourth down attempts and stuff. There were some successes there. We didn't get the ball as much as we needed to and intended to, but the guys really could feel what was happening. They could feel the game shifting, and they elevated as that occurred. And that's about finishing and getting in the finished mode,” Carroll said.
“The guys really continued to improve as the game went on. I thought we played out the last six minutes of the game well, and we're in good command of what was happening. And they were having fun. It was a fun finish because you could see this was our game to win on defense. Just don't let them score, and we got it.
"And so, we give up three points right at the very end there in the second half. That's a great showing for those guys. And it does, really, there's no doubt, it adds to your confidence. And we'll go, if we're going to be really effective, we're going to have to develop that, the mentality that does go along with being confident."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.