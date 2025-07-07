Similarities Between Nick Saban and Raiders' Pete Carroll
The Las Vegas Raiders' new head coach, Pete Carroll, has had a great coaching career. Carroll knows what it takes to win and how to win.
Carroll has done it at the college level and at the National Football League level. Carroll has been able to get his teams to play the best football of their careers and has been able to turn things around for teams and franchises that were struggling. That is what he will look to do now with the Raiders in 2025.
Recently, Carroll was compared to another legendary head coach, that was Nick Saban. Saban is seen by many as the best college football head coach of all time. Saban also knows how to get his teams to play their best football and get the most out of them by making them better.
Saban in the college rankings got a lot of his players drafted into the NFL, and they became star players, and some even Hall of Famers.
This is how these two coaches are greats and what they did to become the best.
"Nick Saban and Pete Carroll couldn’t be more different. Two hall of fame coaches - one leads with discipline, the other with joy. Dan Quinn coached under both - and discovered the ONE leadership truth they both lived by," said Coach AJ Kings on X/Twitter.
"Saban led with structure. Carroll led with energy. Different styles and opposite philosophies. Yet Dan Quinn said their programs felt more similar than you’d think."
"Dan Quinn said: “Nick couldn’t do it Pete’s way. Pete couldn’t do it Nick’s way. But both were totally themselves. ”They didn’t fake it. And that made a massive difference in how their teams operated."
"People have a high BS filter. People buy who you are, not what you say. They know immediately when you aren't being your authentic self because you lack confidence, passion, and the ability to connect. Most leaders miss that."
These two coaches are very special. They will always be talked about when they are long gone from the game. But Carroll is still looking to add to his legacy. Now he gets that chance with a great storied franchise with the Raiders. Carroll wants to help turn things around with the Raiders next season.
