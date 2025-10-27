Raiders Today

Explaining How the Raiders’ Roster May Shake Up

The NFL trade deadline is a little over a week away. Will the Las Vegas Raiders roster be affected?

Fernando Alfaro-Donis

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of thinking to do in the midst of their bye week. At 2 - 5, this team isn't going anywhere fast, and Pete Carroll's inclusions to the team haven't worked out in their favor. The Raiders have to approach the NFL trade deadline with open ears, willing to hear out any offer teams may have for their players.

It makes sense. They used draft capital to trade for Geno Smith; now they have to trade away some of their players in order to get them back. The Raiders have a lot of players that other teams would be interested in, and there are potentially two that may be switching teams mid-season.

Trade Deadline Candidates

Geno Smith
Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws a pass during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Cody Benjamin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he put together a list of the most likely trade candidates to be moved before the NFL trade deadline. Seeing as the Raiders have one of the worst records in the league, Benjamin claims that they should move on from Jakobi Meyers and Raheem Mostert.

"On the trade block since prior to the season, when he requested a fresh start, Meyers is more of a solid No. 2 than splashy No. 1, but his experience as a possession receiver could appeal to wideout-needy clubs", said Benjamin.

Jakobi Meyers
Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Meyers is one of the most talked-about players to potentially switch teams, and it makes sense given how many teams are in need of a second playmaker. Teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers or Seattle Seahawks would want to trade for Meyers.

"Signed to be a veteran complement to rookie Ashton Jeanty, the ex-Dolphins speedster has instead remained glued to the bench under Pete Carroll. He might be near the end, but he's got experience".

Raheem Mostert
Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Raheem Mostert (31) returns a kickoff during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Mostert has quietly been sitting on the bench for the Raiders this entire time, as he has close to the same number of carries as Zamir White. The Raiders have no use for him this season, as he's only a one-year rental. Why not try to get any value from that cheap contract? Even if it isn't these two players, the Raiders should try and salvage this season by getting any assets back in return for their players.

Fernando Alfaro-Donis found his passion for sports playing high school football, which led him to pursue journalism as an English major at UCLA. He also covers the UCLA Bruins and the Los Angeles Rams as an On SI team reporter.