Former NFL Exec Believes Las Vegas Raiders Preparing Team for Gardner Minshew over Aidan Over O'Connell
The Las Vegas Raiders will have a quarterback competition this summer between Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew. O’Connell guided the Raiders to a 5-4 record during the second half of last season after being named the team’s full-time starter once Coach Antonio Pierce took over. Last season, while with the Colts, Minshew beat the Raiders late in the season in a game both teams needed to stay in the playoff hunt.
While the competition between the quarterbacks will likely be the biggest story of the offseason for the Raiders, former National Football League executive and current NFL.com Analyst Marc Ross believes the Raiders’ moves during the offseason is setting the team up to move forward under Minshew, who has had previous success with teams built similarly to how the Raiders’ roster is being built.
“Just put Minshew in there. Minshew has shown Gardner Minshew had stops in Jacksonville and even last year with the Colts. The guy can produce, and he can win,” Ross said.
Ross, who spent time as an executive with the New York Giants while Antonio Pierce was a player, believes Pierce will eventually turn to Minshew.
“Is he good enough that he can compete with Patrick Mahomes and the likes? No, but he can win some games for my man Antonio Pierce, the captain on our 2007 Giants Super Bowl team. He knows whats up. He’s going to put him in there.”
They drafted Brock Bowers to have another tight end with Mayer, whom they drafted out of Notre Dame the year before. Gardner Minshew played his best in two tight-end sets. The Raiders’ braintrust kind of knew that, ‘Let's surround him with what he does best. Quick passing game, get it out there, he’s going to produce.’”
The Raiders have spent the offseason filling holes on their roster and are essentially a productive offensive line and quarterback away from being a playoff contender next season. Ross believes Minshew is the best option for the Raiders if they hope to compete.
“If the Raiders want to compete, I think Gardner Minshew is the man for the job because he’s shown that he can compete. What they did last year with the Colts was really amazing, right up until the end. A big part of it was because of Gardner magic.
Antonio Pierce, who's opinion matters more than anyone has made it clear that Aidan O'Connell is QB1, and will remain there until someone beats him. Minshew will get that chance, but O'Connell is going to just give it up, he'll have to earn it.
