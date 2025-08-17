Raiders Today

Three Questions for the Raiders Defense After Preseason Loss

Three questions for the Las Vegas Raiders defense after losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the second week of the preseason.

Fernando Alfaro-Donis

Aug 16, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks off the field after the Raiders were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers 22-19 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks off the field after the Raiders were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers 22-19 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Las Vegas Raiders were unable to come out on top against the San Francisco 49ers in the second week of the preseason due to last last-minute game-winning field goal. How did their defense perform to get them to that point?

Concerns Over Their Secondary?

George Kittle]
Aug 16, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) warms up before a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

While Jeremy Chinn was able to snag a ball out of the air for an interception, their secondary was being exploited by the 49ers' passing attack all game. 49ers wide receiver Robbie Chosen had 92 yards on just five catches.

Chosen is a seasoned veteran at this point in his career, but even at the ripe age of 32, he was blowing past defenders and making himself available for his quarterbacks. Speaking about their quarterbacks, they were able to dice up the Raiders' secondary in any way they wanted to.

I was sure the Raiders were going to win this game, and I thought that the Raiders had to stop the run and challenge Mac Jones and Carter Bradley to beat them. Well, they did beat them, and the Raiders are now at risk of not winning a single game in the preseason.

Will the Starters Play More in Week Three?

Maxx Crosb
Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby during training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the backups have left much to be desired from the Raiders, their starters have shown that they are legit with promising performances from Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers this week. Maxx Crosby has played in both weeks of the preseason, and that trend is expected to continue in week three.

I don't think we'll see more than a drive of the Raiders starting players on either side of the ball, but I do think it's reasonable to expect them to look more polished in the third week of preseason football. Their final preseason opponent will be the Arizona Cardinals, and they have to feel like they must win that game.

Has Tyree Wilson Made That Leap?

Tyree Wilso
Jun 11, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) speaks to the media during Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Former first-round pick Tyree Wilson has not panned out to be the player the Raiders envisioned when they drafted him. 2025 is a pivotal year for him to prove to the new Raiders regime that he's worth keeping around.

In their first preseason game, he had two solo tackles and only played for a few reps before being taken off the field. In week two, he followed this up with a single quarterback hit. In just a limited number of snaps, he's shown improvement.

This is a good sign for a defense that cut Christian Wilkins and is looking toward its stars more than ever. If preseason is any indication, this will be a productive year from Wilson and one where he finally makes that leap to a starting-caliber player for the Raiders.

Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content.

Go visit our Facebook page to find our daily content, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Fernando Alfaro-Donis
FERNANDO ALFARO-DONIS