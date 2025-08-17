Three Questions for the Raiders Defense After Preseason Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders were unable to come out on top against the San Francisco 49ers in the second week of the preseason due to last last-minute game-winning field goal. How did their defense perform to get them to that point?
Concerns Over Their Secondary?
While Jeremy Chinn was able to snag a ball out of the air for an interception, their secondary was being exploited by the 49ers' passing attack all game. 49ers wide receiver Robbie Chosen had 92 yards on just five catches.
Chosen is a seasoned veteran at this point in his career, but even at the ripe age of 32, he was blowing past defenders and making himself available for his quarterbacks. Speaking about their quarterbacks, they were able to dice up the Raiders' secondary in any way they wanted to.
I was sure the Raiders were going to win this game, and I thought that the Raiders had to stop the run and challenge Mac Jones and Carter Bradley to beat them. Well, they did beat them, and the Raiders are now at risk of not winning a single game in the preseason.
Will the Starters Play More in Week Three?
While the backups have left much to be desired from the Raiders, their starters have shown that they are legit with promising performances from Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers this week. Maxx Crosby has played in both weeks of the preseason, and that trend is expected to continue in week three.
I don't think we'll see more than a drive of the Raiders starting players on either side of the ball, but I do think it's reasonable to expect them to look more polished in the third week of preseason football. Their final preseason opponent will be the Arizona Cardinals, and they have to feel like they must win that game.
Has Tyree Wilson Made That Leap?
Former first-round pick Tyree Wilson has not panned out to be the player the Raiders envisioned when they drafted him. 2025 is a pivotal year for him to prove to the new Raiders regime that he's worth keeping around.
In their first preseason game, he had two solo tackles and only played for a few reps before being taken off the field. In week two, he followed this up with a single quarterback hit. In just a limited number of snaps, he's shown improvement.
This is a good sign for a defense that cut Christian Wilkins and is looking toward its stars more than ever. If preseason is any indication, this will be a productive year from Wilson and one where he finally makes that leap to a starting-caliber player for the Raiders.
