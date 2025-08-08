How the Raiders Continue to Make Each Other Better
The Las Vegas Raiders have primarily depended on practice time against each other to install the several new pieces they added during the offseason. Both the Raiders' offense and defense underwent significant changes this offseason.
Although improved, it will take time for the Raiders to put things together. Their preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks was the first chance Las Vegas had to play another team. Other than that, the Raiders must depend on each other for much of their preparation leading up to the season.
Following training camp, Raiders defensive lineman Jonah Laulu explained what training camp has been like for him and his teammates.
“It is really, truly, like you said, a battle every day. We were just talking about on the field as we were getting off, just attacking each other every day. And that's what's so important about football. It's a very unique sport. It's not like any other sport or job, because we're actually going against our teammates and. you could say, trying to kill each other, but within the confines of the game,” Laulu said.
“And that's what really gets you better, is iron sharpens iron, and getting each other better every play. And then being able to talk about, which I think is really cool. Having a good relationship with those guys and being able to talk about it like, oh, what was that play like? What did y'all just do? Because I'm thinking it's one thing and then they're telling me it's another thing. I'm like, oh, okay, so now I know how that feels, and I know how to play it better.”
The up-and-coming defensive tackle noted how the Raiders' offense has helped the defense make progress during training camp.
“They'll ask me some things, and I'll tell them what gives it away and everything? I think those relationships and understanding builds that brotherhood. And then also getting each other better is so important, and we're going at it every day,” Laulu said.
“Chip Kelly, he’s been in the game since before I was born so he has archives in his brain and plays and what he's going to run. We really don't know ever what he's about to throw at us. So, it keeps us on our toes. And then, when we attack them, they come back the next day with something new. It's a great formula for success, that's what I say.”
