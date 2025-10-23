Why Allegiant Stadium Could Be Back in the Super Bowl Spotlight
Allegiant Stadium, Home of the Las Vegas Raiders, is in line to host another Super Bowl in the future. The NFL still has to vote on it, but that will have to wait. They will have to wait for it could be official by the National Football League. If all goes as planned, Allegiant Stadium is looking to host Super Bowl LXIII. It will be great for this City once again, and it will be the second one that they have hosted in Vegas.
The first Super Bowl that Allegiant Stadium hosted was Super Bowl 58. It was a total success, and it brought in fans from all over the world. That is the perk of having this stadium in Las Vegas. That was something that the NFL wanted to see if it was going to bring in more people and it was a total success. It is something that they wanted to build on, and now they will get the opportunity to go back to that and see if they can do better than the first time around.
"Las Vegas is still on track to host Super Bowl LXIII at Allegiant Stadium, but that is not set to become official this week," said Myles Simmions of NBC Sports.
Allegiant Stadium Hosting Super Bowl 63?
But given that the league and the city recently began exclusive negotiations to have the Super Bowl return to Allegiant Stadium that year, it would be a surprise if Las Vegas were not selected.
Las Vegas could be approved to host Super Bowl LXIII in December when owners meet virtually.
The next three Super Bowl hosts are Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. to cap the 2025 postseason, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to finish the 2026 postseason, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to end the 2027 postseason. Super Bowl LXIII will end the 2028 postseason in February 2029.
There have been a lot of different teams and players who have talked about how well Allegiant Stadium was designed to host different sports events. The facilities of the Raiders are some of the best in all of the NFL, if not the best. Another Super Bowl in Vegas could truly show off what the Raiders have built.
