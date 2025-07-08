Raiders Named Perfect Home for Disgruntled Wide Receiver
For some unknown reason, the Washington Commanders and star wide receiver Terry McLaurin are not seeing eye to eye regarding an extension with McLaurin entering the final year of his contract.
Following the expiration of his rookie deal, McLaurin signed a three-year, $68.3 million extension in 2022, and has outplayed it, helping the Commanders win their first playoff game in two decades, reach the 2025 NFC Championships, and helped Jayden Daniels win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
In six professional seasons, he's recorded five straight 1,000-yard seasons and in the one year he didn't, he was a rookie on a 3-13 team that had three quarterbacks start games. He had 919 yards.
The Commanders, despite having Daniels on a rookie deal, are not shelling out the cash for McLaurin, which has some thinking he could be on the move. If McLaurin is traded, Sports Illustrated's Mike Kadlick named the Las Vegas Raiders as a top trade destination for the playmaker.
"After reportedly showing interest in star DK Metcalf earlier this offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders look to be entering the 2025 season with a bare cupboard at wide receiver," wrote Kadlick. "
Outside of Jakobi Meyers, Vegas' pass-catching core surrounding newly acquired quarterback Geno Smith includes the likes of Tre Tucker, Dont'e Thornton Jr., and rookie Jack Bech. To be frank, that's not good enough—especially when your head coach is 73 years old and looking to win sooner rather than later."
"McLaurin would immediately enter Sin City as the No. 1 option in the Raiders' offense, creating a quality three-headed monster alongside Meyers and tight end Brock Bowers."
McLaurin doesn't take football lightly; in fact he fights for every available yard. He is the perfect example of what a Raider player is, and with Jakobi Meyers as a WR2 and Dont'e Thornton Jr and Tre Tucker operating as speed demons, the Raiders' passing offense would be elite. Add the abilities of Ashton Jeanty and Raheem Mostert, the offense might be unstoppable under Chip Kelly and Pete Carroll.
This would be like adding Mike Evans in his prime and team's with consistent 1,000 yard receivers get into the postseason.
Join us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr so you never miss another story on the Raiders offense in 2025!
We invite you to interact with us when you check out our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE right this second!