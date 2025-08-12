Raiders' Minority Owner Tom Brady on Landscape of College Football
Now that the Las Vegas Raiders have minority owner Tom Brady giving his input on decisions that are important to the franchise, he has been looking at all the areas that can make the Silver and Black better. One of those areas is college football. Brady has been looking at college football more now because if there is a player out there that he wants the Raiders to keep their eye on, he is going to let them know.
As far as Brady, he has an interesting college career that helped him be the player he was during his legendary and Hall of Fame career in the National Football League. Brady had to earn everything he got during his whole football career. In college and the NFL. Nothing was given, and everything was earned. It was the hard work and discipline he had that got him to where he wanted to be.
Brady recently talked about college football and the landscape of it from the past to now.
Tom Brady on College Football
"I mean, you look at your own experience with college football and the blessing that college football was for me and how it propelled me into a successful professional career. And there were so many lessons that I learned in college about competition. About growing up, about responsibility, and accountability, about team, about decision making, about work ethic, about leadership."
"All those sustainable traits that I learned at Michigan through not only kind of my doing, my experience, but watching the other incredible men I got to be a part of on that team and teams that I was a part of. That for my entire life, I can look back on and be grateful. I did not go to three different colleges. I did not leave college when it seemed like I was not going to play. I was not in college to do anything other than have a great college experience."
"To go to school, to have camaraderie with my teammates, and to compete at a high level. That is where the focus was really at. And at a young age, that is where I thought, I think the focus needs to be. And the commercialization of what has happened in college sports, I wonder whether kids these days will learn those sustainable traits that I think are invaluable to their life and life experience."
