Everything I Saw at Raiders Training Camp Today No. 4
HENDERSON, Nev.—Day four of the Las Vegas Raiders' 2025 NFL Training Camp is officially in the books, and from inside camp, I saw plenty of things to tell you about.
Everyone, from players to coaches, media, and fans, is ready for tomorrow to end the underwear Olympics and put on some pads and play real football.
As your Las Vegas Raiders Beat Writer On SI, I will share what stood out to me. Please note that I will be commenting on any specific information that could harm the Raiders strategically, should their opponents process it.
For that reason, I will, in some cases, speak very generally.
The Offense:
- OL Laki Tasi continues to work hard. His effort is impressive. He is learning the game of football, and, in my opinion, is still destined for the practice squad. But remember this.
*• The second team offensive line struggled today with timing. That isn’t the end of the world, but with pads coming on tomorrow, it has to get corrected quickly.
· I preached to you all about Isaiah Pola-Mao when he was trying to go from undrafted to where he is today, and he made it. I have the same confidence in Tasi.
· Dylan Parham ran with the ones at LG today and moved exceptionally well.
· Jarrod Hufford, the UDFA OL for the first time this offseason, looked comfortable today. He wasn’t swimming like most rookies are; he looked relaxed and, for the first time, looked like he was playing football and not thinking about it.
· Once again, rookie QB Cam Miller showed his arm with a strike for a score. Don’t let that lead you to thinking he is more than what he is. He made plenty of questionable throws, also, but that is normal.
· The rookie shows why Tom Brady likes him, but he has a ways to go.
· It is early in camp, so with so many new schemes, guys are working on timing. We saw it today with Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker, which is normal in a new system, but what stood out was their mutual frustration.
· Competing is the name of the Pete Carroll game, and Meyers and Tucker saw an opportunity.
· You may remember that several times I have mentioned Tre Tucker being wide open last season, but having to wait for the ball to get to him, and then being covered when it finally arrived.
· I explained in great detail that QB Geno Smith had the cannon to throw him open. Today, the cannon was officially fired.
· Tucker used his speed to break away from the initial hands by the defender and burst like a missile with his 4.3 speed for the endzone. Smith hit him in stride for the 70-yard TD strike, and the defender had no shot.
· That speed, and that arm and accuracy are a very special thing. Somewhere, Al Davis was smiling after that play.
· Aidan O’Connell showed off his quick release again today. He threw a bullet with the pressure on and found the Auburn Tiger Seth Williams for a terrific play.
· Unfortunately for O’Connell, the very next play, he had a shot at a touchdown and sailed the ball. He isn’t Geno Smith, yet, but he has to become more consistent.
· O’Connell shows the skill set, now it is a matter of consistency.
· Let me give you an example. Shortly after O’Connell sailed the ball, Geno Smith ran the exact same play, an out to the sideline, and with about a 10-inch window, he put the ball where no one but the receiver could catch it, and as beautiful as the play was, the Dont’e Thornton catch was equally a thing of beauty.
· Sincere McCormick looks faster, I highly doubt that he is, but he looks it, and twice today I watched him run away from people.
· Raheem Mostert looks like the former Pro Bowler that he was. Every single day, I can’t help but ask at least two or three times what in the world the Miami Dolphins were thinking, letting him go.
· Forget if he is healthy, the narrative is now, if he stays healthy, how much can he impact this team?
· Brock Bowers, as usual, had a fantastic day. Watching him and Eric Stokes' battles was fun to see. More on that when I talk defense.
· With Maxx Crosby in his face, Geno Smith somehow threw a strike to Michael Mayer today.
· I have been very impressed early in this camp with Geno’s “feel” for the game.
· Nobody that Smith will face in 2025 is as good as the Raiders superstar, and if he can learn to “feel” his presence, he will do that against a gauntlet of great ones on the schedule.
· Michael Mayer has always been in good shape, but he looks to be the best I have ever seen him. I asked him about it today, and he agreed with me.
· One thing that stands out is that he is flourishing in his relationship with Pete Carroll.
· Lost in the greatness of Brock Bowers is that Michael Mayer was the best TE in the 2023 NFL Draft. If he reaches his potential in 2025 with Brock Bowers, the Raiders will have, by far, the best TE tandem in the NFL.
· Jordan Meredith is one of the nicest human beings on the planet, who is also an exceptional football player. Watching him help the young players (while he is still young) bodes well for a long career for that young man.
· The Raiders are simply blessed with a large group of talented offensive linemen.
· I keep mentioning the young WR Alex Bachman, but that is how a player on the bubble makes a team. He caught a 35-yard TD pass today, but made additional plays as well.
· He has gone from a nice anecdote, and a guy you have to watch. But don’t worry, if you don’t watch, he just keeps making plays and grabbing your attention. He is very intriguing, and I, for one, can’t wait to see what he does when the pads are on. He shows some “it.”
The Defense
· Maxx Crosby is not human. Best player on the field.
· Charles Snowden was very smooth off the ball today. He is very light on his feet, and he had an excellent day.
· Jonah Laulu is doing everything to win that starting DT spot next to Adam Butler. The Raiders are thrilled with the competition, but the Las Vegas Native is playing heads up and not having to think. I have always liked his game, but this training camp, he is far more instinctive than he has ever shown.
· Not sure he wins the starter's job, he very well might, but he is going to have a big year, and will be the starter at some point based on his current trajectory.
· John Humphrey, the rookie CB out of USC, is a practice squad player right now, but that doesn’t mean, like IPM, he doesn’t have something.
· Twice today, the young man flashed some athleticism, and it was clear he has the skills to get his shot here.
· I predicted before camp it was right after mandatory minicamp, that Michael Barrett, the Wolverine linebacker, would make this team. Today, he showed some tremendous athleticism getting to the ball and being a disturbance. He has an impressive skill set.
· I mentioned the battle between Brock Bowers and Eric Stokes. Last year, we all saw that no one could block the NFL's best tight end in Bowers.
· That hasn’t changed, but the one guy who has been able to occasionally is Stokes.
· We will learn a lot with pads on starting tomorrow, but this one thing is sure. Stokes, like the Mostert above, looks healthy.
· Jamal Adams, who is now a running back, really stood out to me today in coverage. We all know he is a heat-seeking missile against the run and bringing pressure, but the young man has shown some impressive coverage skills, which, frankly, I didn’t think he had.
· The other day, for the first time, I mentioned the second-year Baylor Bear in JT Woods. Well, look at this, he is stacking good practices up like cordwood.
· We see you, young guy, and tomorrow when the pads come on is your day to keep on shining.
· Decamerion Richardson is playing well and having an excellent camp. He was running with the ones and communicating as effectively as I have ever seen him.
· The game is slowing down for DCam, and no matter what you do, don’t rule the young man out.
· I’ve always liked his skill set, and now he is getting confident.
The Intangibles
· The offense had two penalties today, the defense had two, and there were three on special teams.
· Approximately 2,000 of the Raider Nation faithful were at camp today. It is free, and I highly recommend that you all try to make it out.
· The Raiders organization does a magnificent job with the fan experience, and the players and coaches are very generous with their time for autographs and appreciative of your presence.
