BREAKING: New Raiders OC Chip Kelly on His Resurgence Back to the NFL
For the past three seasons, the Las Vegas Raiders have lacked quality experience at the head coaching experience.
It has cost them multiple games in over that time frame, leading the Raiders entering next season with their third head coach in as many years.
With a new general manager and head coach in place, the Raiders have begun solidifiying head coach Pete Carroll's coaching staff.
Retaining defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was a critical move for Carroll.
With the hire of Chip Kelly, the Raiders now have filled both coordinator positions with proven head coaching experience, especially in combination with Carroll's decades of experience.
Although his NFL head coaching stints are not remembered favorably, he is still well-respected offensive mind. It is fair to assume that Kelly will be at least as good as any of the four offensive coordinators the Raiders have had over the last two seasons.
After spending the last seven seasons on the collegiate level, Kelly explained his development as a coach.
“I think sometimes you don't think internally and try to think about where you grew, but I think trying to stay on top of the game and where the game is headed," Kelly said. "We huddled a lot this year, didn't run a lot of plays. Starting from our head coach on down, had a great vision for how to play a 16-game season and what toll that takes on your players. So, how do we manage that, with player load and some of the other things that we can do, mixing in the sports science and understanding that, which was drastically different from when I was a college coach at Oregon.
"We were trying to get as many snaps a game in as possible and running guys off the field. I think we've evolved that way, just because I think the game itself has evolved. I think there's a trend overall that the number of snaps, both at the college level and the NFL level, are down, so you have to adjust that way."
The Raiders will undoubtedly find ways to improve their offense this season, with their primary questions being centered around the quarterback position. Kelly must find a way to be successful regardless of what the Raiders decide to do at quarterback.
