BREAKING: How is Raiders Tom Brady Selling the HC Job to Lions OC Ben Johnson
The Las Vegas Raiders are only a couple of weeks into the offseason but it has already been a busy one. The Raiders are in the middle of looking for a new head coach and a new general manager. The team will have a massive shift in the organization this offseason. The offseason has a different buzz around the Silver and Black because of minority owner Tom Brady and joined owner Mark Davis.
Brady has joined the search committee to help Davis find the right head coach and general manager to help turn things around in the Desert—one of the biggest, if not the biggest offseason for the Raiders.
The Raiders have a front running for their head coaching job, that is Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Johnson is an upcoming and brilliant offensive mind.
Getting Johnson to even consider the Raiders head coaching job would not have been possible without the involvement of Brady. Now Johnson is a legit candidate for the Silver and Black but what selling points did Brady use to get him to consider?
"On Saturday keep your eyes on the Lions sidelines, with Tom Brady calling this game for Fox, he is legally allowed to speak to offensive coordinator Ben Johnson on the sidelines and continue to try to lure him to the Raiders as their next head coach," said Senior NFL Reporter James Palmer. "Why would Johnson be interested?"
"When you look at ownership, general manager and quarterback. They do not have a quarterback but Brady can sell him on the first two. With ownership, there has been a shift with the perception there with the minority stake going up, there is now more liquid cash to where Johnson can be paid handsomely. Also, the perception around ownership with Brady involved now appears more patient and less volatile. When it comes to general manager opening that has been lifted that is because Tom Brady moved on from Tom Telesco."
"And now Ben Johnson could have the opportunity to have a larger say in bringing in his own general manager and having a key alignment in the vision that they have for this football operation should work. That is a big priority for Brady as well. So, they can develop what they want at quarterback and the rest of the roster. As well as this location and fan base and tradition, Brady can sell Johnson on the idea that eventually the Raiders could be a free agent destination."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.