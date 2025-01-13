What Does Maxx Crosby Want from Next Raiders Coach?
The Las Vegas Raiders are starting fresh after firing Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco.
The rebuild is officially beginning, as a new regime will take over soon with several 2025 NFL Draft selections and loads of cap space. It is a good spot to be in when you’re starting over.
However, many in Raider Nation know how this story goes: the team hires the wrong regime, and the rebuild goes awry.
Many head coaches and general managers have been hired in the last decade, but none have had the impact fans have hoped for.
But with Minority Owner Tom Brady leading the charge, fans have a glimmer of hope for the first time in a long time. Brady could be the forward-thinking voice with undeniable influence that could bring the right HC-GM duo to Las Vegas.
Someone who hopes that happens is defensive end Maxx Crosby. The four-time Pro Bowler does not want to go through more years of losing, so he hopes the next coach hire is the one that makes a difference.
Crosby spoke about what he wants to see from his next head coach on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“There’s a million ways to skin a cat, and for me, being with the Raiders is different,” he said. “Coaches come here, it’s a little bit different energy, it’s a different expectation. There’s a lot that comes with that. Whoever that coach is going to be, for me, it’s about stability. It’s about stability, consistency, and being the same guy every day. That’s the most important thing to me.
Trust, knowing at the end of the day, this dude will go to war for you; he can ‘motherf—’ you to your face, he can f—ing be hard on you, but at the end of the day, knowing that dude’s got your back is super important. All those things tie in. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but you get a new head coach, you get new coordinators, you get all-new this. So, all those things matter.”
The right coach and general manager hires could quickly turn the Raiders around, which Crosby and every Raiders fan hopes.
