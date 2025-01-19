NBA Superstar Draymond Green's Strongly Dislikes Raiders Rival Chiefs
The Las Vegas Raiders are in full offseason mode. Since their season ended a couple of weeks ago, the team has started their franchise shake-up.
The Raiders are now looking for their new head coach and their new general manager to turn the organization around next season. The Silver and Black had another disappointing season in 2024.
This past season saw the Raiders go 4-13 overall and they did not win a game in the AFC West division. The Raiders will have a lot to do this offseason before they get set to begin preparation for next season.
The AFC West division saw all the teams except the Raiders in the playoffs this season. The Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos were eliminated last week in the Wild Card round.
That leaves the Raiders bitter rival, the Kansas City Chiefs as the remaining team from the AFC West in the playoffs. The Chiefs have built something big in Kansas City. They have won back-to-back Super Bowl Championships and are looking for a three-peat this season. Something that has not happened ever in the Super Bowl era.
NBA star and Golden State Warriors Forward Draymond Green knows what it takes to win championships and how hard is it to keep winning them. Green does not think the Chiefs have what it takes to three-peat this season because of the way they have played in the regular season.
"Moneyline, book it, watch," said NBA Star Draymond Green to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz about the Chiefs ability to three-peat. "It is very hard to do, I can say that from experience. It is extremely hard to do. You have to stay healthy. You need every right break. And those breaks just do not always go your way. And like I said at the beginning of the season, they were just getting by, man. They just know how to win games. But in the playoffs that will catch you."
"When you are not getting better, and you are just getting by winning games and not getting better, that is going to catch you in the playoffs. And it will catch them. I am just telling you. And when it does do not be like Ahh man, I am shocked. Be like you know what you told me so."
