BREAKING: Raiders Reveal Second Week 8 Injury Report
Some Las Vegas Raiders on this week's injury report made progress on Thursday.
The club revealed the second injury report of its Week 8 matchup with its biggest rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, on Thursday.
Here are all Raiders updates:
Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant (elbow) was a non-participant in practice for the second day in a row. As was the case for guard Dylan Parham (foot).
Defensive tackle Adam Butler (hip), who was limited Wednesday, was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice but did not participate on Thursday.
Rookie linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (quad) was limited for a second consecutive day.
Linebacker Kana'i Mauga (knee) was also limited for a second straight day.
Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle) was limited Wednesday but did not participate in practice on Thursday.
Offensive tackle Kolton Miller (elbow) did not participate in Wednesday's practice but was a full participant on Thursday.
Quarterback Gardner Minshew II (right elbow) was a full participant for the second day in a row.
Lastly, Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (knee) was also a full participant for a second straight day.
Here are all Chiefs updates:
Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna (pectoral) did not practice Thursday.
Wide receiver JuJu Smith Schuster (hamstring) also did not participate in Kansas City's practice on Thursday.
Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (hip), linebacker Leo Chanal (shoulder), wide receiver MeCole Hardman (knee), defensive back Jaden Hicks (ankle), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (triceps) and tight end Jared Wiley (Achilles) were all full participants on Thursday.
Safety Justin Reid (hand) was not listed Thursday.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.