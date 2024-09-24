BREAKING: Raiders Reveal Unofficial Depth Chart for Week 4

Raiders Today

The Las Vegas Raiders revealed their unofficial depth chart for their Week 4 matchup with the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday.

Aidan Champion

Sep 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The Las Vegas Raiders have had to adapt to the loss of safety Marcus Epps.

At the same time, they deal with having to put an inexcusable loss to the Carolina Panthers behind them and make the necessary adjustments to get back in the win column this week.

The club has released its unofficial depth chart for its upcoming Week 4 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

It is as follows:

Offense

(First String)

WR Davante Adams

LT Kolton Miller

LG Cody Whitehair

C Andre James

RG Dylan Parham

RT Thayer Munford Jr.

TE Michael Mayer

TE Brock Bowers

WR Jakobi Meyers

QB Gardner Minshew II

RB Zamir White

(Second String)

WR Ramel Keyton

LT Andrus Peat

LG Jackson Powers-Johnson

RG Jordan Meredith

RT DJ Glaze

TE Harrison Bryant

WR Tre Tucker

QB Aidan O'Connell

RB Alexander Mattison

(Third String)

WR Tyreik McAllister

WR DJ Turner

RB Ameer Abdullah

(Fourth String)

RB Dylan Laube

Defense

DE Maxx Crosby

DT John Jenkins

DT Christian Wilkins

DE Janarius Robinson

OLB Divine Deablo

MLB Robert Spillane

CB Nate Hobbs

CB Jakorian Bennett

CB Jack Jones

FS Tre'von Moehrig

SS Isaiah Pola-Mao

(Second String)

DE Tyree Wilson

DT Nesta Jade Silvera

DT Adam Butler

DE Charles Snowden

OLB Luke Masterson

MLB Tommy Eichenberg

CB Sam Webb

CB Decamerion Richardson

CB Darnay Holmes

FS Thomas Harper

SS Chris Smith II

(Third String)

DT Jonah Laulu

OLB Kana'i Mauga

MLB Amari Burney

(Fourth String)

OLB Amari Gainer

Specialists

(First String)

P AJ Cole

K Daniel Carlson

H AJ Cole

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

KR Ameer Abdullah

PR Tre Tucker

(Second String)

KR Tyreik McAllister

(Third String)

KR Dylan Laube

PR Ameer Abdullah

(Fourth String)

KR DJ Turner

