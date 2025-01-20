BREAKING: Raiders Rookie Bowers Collects Another Big Honor
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers keeps collecting accolades after a generational rookie season.
On Monday, he added to an already impressive list of accomplishments when he was named first-team All-NFL by the Pro Football Writers of America. He was the only rookie on the list and the first to be named since New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner in 2022 and the first rookie tight end since Keith Jackson was recognized for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1988.
Bowers led all tight ends (rookie or not) in receptions with 112 and receiving yards with 1,194. He has the record for the most receptions be a rookie in a season all-time as well as the third-most receptions by a tight end in a single season.
The Georgia product was named first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press as well as a starter in the NFL Pro Bowl. He is among the six finalists for the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award, too.
Former Raiders coach Antonio Pierce was able to explain in November what made the rookie so dominant.
"This guy is different," he had said. "It’s different, because when you get matched up on the No. 1 corner, when you’re getting double-teamed throughout the field, and they know we’re going to throw him the ball, and we’re going to keep throwing him the ball, and he’s winning those matchups. It’s hard."
" ... I just think the way he plays the game after he has the ball -- I mean, it’s really like a running back. He’s a receiver when the ball is in the air, and when he has a ball in his hand, I mean he’s punishing people. He’s skilled enough obviously with his hands and his catch radius. I can’t really speak highly enough about this player. This player is doing a hell of a job this year for us, and it’s no secret what we’re going to do each and every play when there’s an opportunity to throw it to 89.”
Drafting Bowers was a no-brainer with the No. 13 pick. He was considered by many to be one of the few "can't miss" prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, a generational tight end out of Georgia and possibly the best to ever grace the college level.
The Silver and Black made a firm commitment to build a strong foundation with the draft, and by taking Bowers they have given themselves an elite weapon for the foreseeable future.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE