Remaining Free Agents Raiders Should Consider
The Las Vegas Raiders have been busy during the first week of the free agency period.
The Raiders lost several important contributors on the defensive side, but general manager John Spytek quickly replaced those players. They may not replace their production, but Spytek addressed the issue immediately.
Despite adding several players on both sides of the ball, the Raiders still have work to do before becoming a playoff team in the AFC. They must still address a few positions on offense and defense.
While the biggest dominoes have fallen – outside of one – there are still plenty of talented players remaining on the free agent market the Raiders could consider.
Let’s identify three players Spytek could take a chance on.
Linebacker Jerome Baker - Still just 29 years old, the Raiders could add a proven option next to Elandon Roberts.
Baker signed a one-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks last offseason but was traded to the Tennessee Titans before the deadline. In his career, he has totaled 648 tackles, 33 for loss, 49 quarterback hits, 25 passes defended, seven forced fumbles, five interceptions, and 24.5 sacks.
The Raiders have yet to find someone to replace Divine Deablo, and Baker could rebound in Las Vegas.
Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie - The Raiders added Eric Stokes to the young cornerback room, but they could add a solid veteran in Awuzie.
Awuzie, 30, has totaled 395 tackles, seven for loss, 66 passes defended, five forced fumbles, and seven interceptions. Like Baker, Awuzie spent last season with the Titans.
The former first-round pick has been a productive outside cornerback in his eight-year career, playing impressive football with the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals. According to Pro Football Focus, Awuzie has been targeted 458 times and has allowed 277 receptions for 3,381 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Wide receiver Robert Woods - Although his best football is behind him, Woods can still be a productive depth receiver.
Spending last season with the Houston Texans, Woods has totaled 683 receptions for 8,233 yards and 38 touchdowns in his 12-year career.
The Raiders have Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker on the roster but not many more reliable targets in that room beyond that. Adding a veteran like Woods would add a solid option for Las Vegas’ offense.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.