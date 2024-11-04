Did Raiders' Minority Owner Tom Brady Thumb Nose at NFL Rules?
Before Tom Brady was approved as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, owners around the National Football League had a few issues with Brady’s quest.
One of those issues was whether or not his position as a minority owner interfered with his broadcasting career, as Brady would be wearing two very different hats simultaneously.
More importantly, if left unchecked, those hats were guaranteed to have a conflict of interest at some point.
Brady’s path to ownership was a long, winding road. However, the stipulations placed upon Brady’s broadcasting gig were eventually agreed upon. Brady was welcomed into one of the most elite clubs as part-owner of one of the most storied franchises in NFL history.
One of the most significant restrictions placed on Brady was harsh but fair, especially considering the power that comes with calling nationally televised games. According to our own Michael France, "Brady will still have heavy restrictions limiting what he can or cannot do in the booth. Most importantly, say."
On Sunday, Brady joined Kevin Burkhardt for Fox's broadcast for the Detroit Lions’ Week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Moments before halftime, standout Lions safety Brian Branch was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit on an incomplete pass to Packers wide receiver Bo Melton.
Brady made it clear that he felt the play Branch was ejected on was a routine football play and that Branch should not have been ejected. When explaining his feelings, Brady did not hold back when critiquing the call on the field.
"I don't love that call at all," Brady said. "I mean, obviously it's a penalty, but to me that has to be serious intent in a game like this."
Brady’s comments while seemingly harmless, undoubtedly borders the line of critiquing the referees, which he is technically not allowed to do. Most would agree that the call on the field was questionable, but most are allowed to publicly state that. Brady is not, at least not while calling games.
It is now a matter of whether or not the league decides to reprimand Brady in any way, or warn him that he toed the line a little too closely. Time will tell how strict the league plans to be with the rules they have set for Brady or how much they will enforce those rules.
The idea that Brady can entirely call an entire football game with the number of restrictions he has seems to be a tall order. However, if there is anyone that can do it, Brady is unquestionably it.
