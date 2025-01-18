Do Raiders Have An Issue At Running Back?
The Las Vegas Raiders rushing in 2024-25 was not terrific. Having spurts of life from veterans Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah, mixed with the youthful touch of Sincere McCormick, the ground game was not good for Las Vegas. Going into the 2025-26 season, will that be a trend that continues?
The Raiders have not made a deal to bring back Mattison or Abdullah to the squad next season. Between the two, they collected 731 rushing yards in 198 carries. McCormick blossomed on the scene collecting 183 rushing yards in 39 carries before hitting the injured reserve. Is the running back position for the Raiders up in the air amidst other holes they look to fill in the offseason?
Dylan Laube and Chris Collier are under contract for the 2025-26 season, but could they gain that role now that they have another year under their belt? Looking at how the Raiders used their players last season in vast ways, it could be very possible that the new head coach finds a specific running back per situation.
Laube was mainly used in punt returns for the Raiders last season. Listed as their fourth string option at the running back position, Laube found success becoming the second ranked punt returner in 2024. In ten games, Laube has six return attempts that where he collected 164 yards, averaging 27.3 yards per return.
Collier, another option for running back that the Raiders will have to decide from, collected five carries that went for 12 yards in the five games played on the season. Finding himself in a punt return role also, Collier was able to return the football twice, and for 65 yards.
There are plenty of running back options that hit the market at the playoffs conclusion. While the Raiders have more important roles to fill, such as finding their new head coach and general manager, the running back position will need to be addressed sooner rather than later.
Running with Laube, Collier and McCormick could be useful for a handful of games, but at what point will it come where one blossoms into the every game starter? McCormick has shown how reliable he could be, but has dealt with injuries. Laube and Collier have not gotten the same opportunity that McCormick has, but that doesn't mean they won't in 2025.
