Raiders' New Addition Vows to Make the Most of Opportunity
Training Camp is finally here, and the Las Vegas Raiders are looking to field a much more competitive team this season.
Over the past few seasons, few things have gone right for the Raiders, but they undoubtedly got top-tier linebacker play from Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo. They must get similar, or at least comparable play from Roberts.
The upcoming season will be pivotal for Roberts and the Raiders, as both would like to show that they have taken the next step. Earlier this offseason, Roberts explained his mindset as he enters his first season with the Raiders.
"Not taking it for granted. Not taking your opponents for granted, not taking what you do for granted, not taking your teammates, your coaches, even the relationships you build with the media for granted. Because it all reflects on you and stuff like that. And one thing about myself, my dad's a military guy, so I'm very structured. I'm very to the point. Up here right now, you might be like, 'He's going to not look like a fun guy, he might just want to talk football all day.' But it's not that, it's a standpoint, it's a time and a place for everything," Roberts said.
"It is my job to make sure that I hold myself to that standard to be able to do that, and that's why I don't cheat the process. I haven't missed an OTA, not one in my years of being a pro, and I obviously knew the defenses. I haven't missed a training camp.
Roberts is set to enter his 10th season in the National Football League. The Raiders will be his fourth team over that time frame. Making it 10 years in the NFL is truly an admirable accomplishment and Roberts does not look like he will be finished any time soon.
"I do right by my body. I make sure that I'm always the first one in the building, because that standard that's kept. I have to show because I am in year 10, so I have to lead by example. Even if we all wake up in the morning and are like, 'Man, I'm tired, but it is what it is.' Once I hit the doors, you're going to think I got the best energy in the building, because at the end of the day, it's about winning. And as long as we can bring that mentality and make that mentality throughout the whole organization, then we're heading in the right direction," Roberts said.
