For Raiders DE Tyree Wilson, It's About Just Doing Your Job
As the Las Vegas Raiders defense deals with injuries, they will rely on other players to step up. Going into Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns, the Raiders will be without their star defensive end, Maxx Crosby, who did not practice all week.
All eyes will be on the Raiders' defensive line and if they can apply the same pressure, we saw in Weeks 1 and 2. Eyes will also be on the Raiders' 2023 first-round pick, Tyree Wilson.
Wilson is learning how to be an NFL player and, at times, has shown his power and what he can be. It is still early in his career, and this week, he will have the opportunity to set up for the Raiders and be that powerful force.
"I am on the field, so I am 100 percent," said Wilson. "It is a good football team. You have to come and dominate every play. That's what we do. To bounce back from last weekend. It's just technique and training my eyes to look at the right things so I could react quicker... I still feel like he could play at a high level. He [Maxx Crosby] does this at the highest level. We are not there on the field, somebody else has to bring the energy. I try to bring the energy for myself and others to feed off of. It comes from him and Rob [Leonard]. You cannot play football without looking in the backfield trying to chase plays because you will get embarrassed, so you have to look at your keys first and see what read you get from your key and then react after that. If your hands are not in the right spot and the offensive line gets you, you are done.
" ... I feel like I have come a long way. Usually, it was rushing chest to chest. Now, trying to rush from extension and be able to convert off of. Technique is the biggest part of the NFL. That is what is different in college. You could win just because you know you have an advantage over some other players. But in the NFL, everybody is good."
