Former NFL Great Weighs in on Raiders WR Davante Adams Saga
Over the last few weeks, speculation on the future of Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams has run rampant.
Many people in and around the National Football League have shared their thoughts and opinions on the possibility of the Raiders trading Adams. The rumors got so loud that Adams’ agents recently released a statement saying there were no trade talks regarding their client.
Unfortuntely, that statement from Adams’ agents may have made things worse, as the speculation has continued. Both the Raiders and Adams could theoretically benefit from trading Adams. However, for the Raiders to trade Adams before the end of the season would potentially send the wrong message to the rest of the team, as it would be hard to convince players and fans alike that the team is trying to win.
While multiple essential people within the Raiders’ organization have publicly stated Adams will not be traded, it has not mattered. Adams said he was happy to be with the Raiders, and his agent echoed a similar sentiment. None of this has stopped the rumors from continuing.
Recently, former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber shared his opinion on Adams staying with the Silver and Black. He does not think it makes much sense for Adams to spend presumably the last few seasons of his storied career stuck with a team unsure about the current or future state of their quarterback position.
“It doesn’t make sense from a Davante Adams legacy standpoint to ride out his career with the Raiders unless he is just happy with being OK,” Barber said on the Boomer and Gio show. “To me, if he wants to maximize his last three or four great years, he probably has to do that with a better quarterback.”
Barber makes a solid point about Adams, as he undoubtedly wants to add more personal and team accolades to an excellent NFL career. Considering the current state of the Raiders quarterback room, that may or may not be a legitimate possibility in Las Vegas. However, Adams continues to say the right things about his future with the Raiders. Time will tell if Adams’ agents were correct or not.
