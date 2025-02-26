UGA's Jalon Walker Talks Raiders, Brock Bowers
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to upgrade on the defensive side of the ball in as many ways as possible.
The Raiders were a solid defensive team in 2024 but must be much better if they want to be a playoff team in Pete Carroll’s first season. They have several defensive free agents set to hit the open market in March, too.
Las Vegas will look closely at players in the 2025 NFL Draft class, as they have already done during the first few days of the NFL Scouting Combine. We have spoken to many players who said they met with the Silver and Black.
Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker is one of those players. Praised for his athleticism and versatility, Walker is expected to be picked early in the first round.
Walker told me his meeting with the Raiders went well.
The Raiders employ a few Bulldogs, including star tight end Brock Bowers.
Walker praised Bowers’ talents and talked about how close they are.
“Me and Brock, crazy enough, me and Brock had class together,” Walker said. “Me and him would drive back to the facility together. He’s a great guy. Great individual. Not only on the football field, but as a person.
I feel like his success with the Raiders is no surprise because I know the way he worked at Georgia; I just know the way he’s wired, he’s different.”
The Bulldogs used Walker all over the field on defense, lining him up as an off-ball linebacker, edge rusher, and even in coverage.
He posted 89 total tackles, 19 for loss, a forced fumble, two passes defended, and six and a half sacks. Teams will likely overlook his linebacker designation and view him as a high-level defensive prospect worth taking early in the first round.
Both the Raiders’ starting linebackers, Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo, are set to hit free agency in a few weeks. If the Raiders feel the No. 6 overall pick is not too rich for their blood to take Walker, they could pull the trigger. ‘
Walker would give the Raiders a unique athletic presence and a high-character player.
Plus, he would do battle in practice with Bowers again.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.