How Buccaneers' Evans Will Give Raiders Trouble
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to break their losing streak as they travel to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
The Raiders have lost their last eight games, so facing the red-hot Bucs is not a recipe for an upset. Tampa Bay is a six-and-a-half-point favorite ahead of the game.
Moreover, the Bucs have gotten Mike Evans back into the fold after he suffered a hamstring injury and missed four games. Quiet as kept, Evans has been one of the best wide receivers of the last decade.
Now that his injury is healed, the Bucs’ offense – which survived well without him playing – is even more dangerous. Coach Antonio Pierce’s team has done a nice job against wide receivers this season, but Tampa Bay has one of the best passing attacks in the league.
If Evans does not total 1,000 receiving yards this season, it would be the first time in his 11-year career that he would not reach that landmark. So, expect Baker Mayfield to target Evans often so he can have another thousand-yard season.
The Buccaneers are also trying to come back and take control of the NFC South, thanks to a three-game losing streak from the Atlanta Falcons. If the Bucs continue to win, they could take sole possession of first place, so don’t expect them to go easy on the Raiders.
The Bucs' best game plan is to throw the ball to their best player. The Raiders must find a way to slow Evans down if they want to pull off the upset and avoid losing their ninth consecutive game.
Nate Hobbs will not play in this game, missing another contest due to an ankle injury. If the Bucs use Evans in the slot at all, the Raiders could struggle to defend him. Rookie Decamerion Richardson may struggle, too, as Evans abuses young, inexperienced corners.
So, how can the Raiders slow down Evans? It will be tough, but having safety help over the top could work. Making Mayfield look off his top receiver could help limit big plays for this Tampa offense.
Evans is among the most underrated receivers in NFL history, as his successful longevity is not discussed enough. He will look to make his mark on this game and keep the Bucs’ season alive.
