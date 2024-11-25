Raiders' Superstar Rookie Brock Bowers Makes History
When a team is 2-9, it is hard to find many positives about the team. That has been the case for the Las Vegas Raiders, who have watched their roster and season crumble.
Still, there is always at least one bright spot on every team, no matter how bad their record is. The Raiders are in the middle of yet another disappointing season, but a few positives have come from the season.
Rookie tight end Brock Bowers has continued to establish himself as one of the best tight ends and all-around pass catchers in the National Football League. This and the fact that this dismal season will lead to the Raiders’ finding Bowers a legitimate quarterback are two significant positives for the Raiders this season.
According to the Raiders’ Public Relations department, Bowers’ “744 receiving yards are the second most by a rookie tight end in NFL history through their first 11 career games - only behind Hall of Fame TE Mike Ditka's 939 receiving yards through his first 11 games of 1961.
“His 744 receiving yards are also the second most in franchise history by a rookie through their first 11 games - only behind Amari Cooper's 851 yards in 2015. His 744 receiving yards currently rank tied for eighth in the NFL, first among tight ends.”
Bowers’ productive rookie season has registered with the best of the tight ends in the NFL and even some wide receiver categories.
“Bowers now has 30 receptions of 10+ yards in 2024, tied for the eighth most in the NFL and tied for the most among tight ends,” the Raiders’ PR department said. “Bowers now has 38 receiving first downs in 2024, tied for the sixth most in the NFL and first among tight ends. Bowers now has 395 yards after catch, the seventh most in the NFL and the most among tight ends.”
The Raiders' drafting of Bowers could be one of the best decisions in the storied franchise’s history. Although they received some pushback for drafting Bowers, even though they just drafted tight end Michael Mayer in the second round last season, the Raiders look like geniuses for drafting what looks to be a generational player.
