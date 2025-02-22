A Look at Raiders' CB Group, Impending Decisions
The Las Vegas Raiders will be among the most active teams when free agency begins in a few weeks.
The Raiders have ample cap space, which new general manager John Spytek can use to improve the team and ensure that they do not miss the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season.
Before Las Vegas can sign players from other teams, it must focus on bringing back its own talent. There are several Raiders on the defensive side set to hit free agency.
This week, we have broken down the Raiders’ current defensive position groups.
You can read our breakdown of the defensive end group here, the defensive tackles here, and the linebackers here.
Today, we are taking a look at the cornerbacks.
The Raiders have three free-agent corners: Nate Hobbs, Sam Webb, and Darnay Holmes. Of those three, Hobbs is the most notable.
The fourth-year cornerback has had a solid career with the Silver and Black, posting 281 tackles, 14 for loss, eight quarterback hits, 19 passes defended, three forced fumbles, three sacks, and three interceptions.
According to Pro Football Focus, Hobbs allowed 189 receptions on 251 targets for 1,825 yards and nine touchdowns. He only allowed one touchdown in 2024.
Hobbs has been good in Las Vegas but has dealt with injuries in every season. He is a quality slot cornerback when healthy, but that is not often.
The decision on whether or not to bring back Hobbs is one that the Raiders may spend some time on.
Jack Jones was the Raiders’ CB1 last season. He had good moments but largely struggled in his first full season as a Raider.
Jakorian Bennett had a solid second season, and rookie Decamerion Richardson showed promise. The Raiders could use more depth at that position.
Cornerback is a position the Raiders will likely spend money on. There are plenty of talented free agents on the market this offseason, including D.J. Reed, Mike Hilton, and Byron Murphy.
If the Raiders decide to find talent in the 2025 NFL Draft, they could do so in the second or third round. Notre Dame’s Benjamin Morrison, Kentucky’s Max Hairston, and Ohio State’s Denzel Burke all make sense.
The Raiders could stand to upgrade their secondary. They have plenty of ways to do that.
