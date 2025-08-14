Six Raiders Who Owned the 49ers in Today's Joint Practice
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders played host to the San Francisco 49ers today for what was a highly productive and intense time of work.
It was a good day of work for both teams, but six Raiders in particular owned the field versus their opponent, and I will tell you who they are and what they did.
The Condor Is Hunting
The music was blaring, and the crowd was cheering, but from the first rep of practice against the 49ers, Maxx Crosby was, as always, entirely focused. You could feel his relief at being able to go up against someone not wearing the Silver and Black. Although the practice didn’t allow tackling, this was his territory, and he wanted everyone to know he wasn’t there to entertain.
With the ease of a warm knife cutting through butter, Maxx Crosby spent just as much time in the 49ers' backfield as their quarterback, Brock Purdy. He made it clear to everyone on the opposing team that he would do what he wanted, to whom he wanted, whenever he wanted.
I’ve said this all camp, and today was no different: he is the best player on the field every time he steps onto it.
Kyu Making the 49ers Blu(e)
No one on the Raiders team had as much to gain or lose today, especially during the game on Saturday, as Kyu Blu Kelly. Today, he performed outstandingly—no, he was excellent. He played with confidence and fluidity, making multiple plays against the top-tier 49ers.
Without any ego, the Raiders' rising star not only looks the part but also plays the part, showcasing a significant improvement from the younger version of himself earlier this year.
Carroll couldn’t help but rave about his performance. "I'm glad you noticed it because I'm noticing it, too. He's had plays every day for about the last five or six days out here. Mock Game Two, he's just been really active. Seems like he's really settling in, and his aggressive style of play has really shown up. So, I'm fired up for him. If you've noticed, I don't know if it happened today, but yesterday, he got work with the ones just to see how he fits in and all of that. Just a great example of a guy competing his butt off and try to make a statement."
Brock Bowers Doing Brock Bowers Things
Brock Bowers, the NFL's best tight end and one of the truly elite players in the game, has somehow managed to improve even further. While the addition of a new quarterback may play a role, it doesn't diminish Bowers' exceptional ability to manipulate defenders, make impossible catches, and perform physically extraordinary feats that leave onlookers in awe during every practice.
It's almost as if Bigfoot has a poster of Brock Bowers on his wall; this young man possesses skills that seem practically divine, playing his position at a level never seen before.
During today's practice, he once again showcased his talent with several touchdowns and impressive catches, but one play, in particular, stood out as otherworldly.
Running full speed toward the sideline with a 49ers defender in perfect coverage, Geno Smith threw an impeccable pass into a six or seven-inch window.
Bowers leaped to make the catch, and despite the momentum that would have carried any other player out of bounds, he somehow got his feet down and, defying the laws of physics, burst upfield.
Isaac Newton would be turning over in his grave at what Bowers can do. Although he hasn’t even played a game in his second year yet, he is poised to completely redefine his position by the time his career comes to a close. This was just one of the many outstanding catches he made today.
Please don’t feel bad, 49ers fans. No one can guard him. No one.
Book(er) It
Thomas Booker joined the Raiders in a trade for Jakorian Bennett, and John Spytek deserves recognition for successfully acquiring a starting defensive tackle from the Super Bowl champions. With his exceptional motor and drive, Booker has quickly emerged in the desert and is now the second-best defensive tackle on the team, poised to start alongside Adam Butler.
His enthusiasm is a joy to watch, and he complements a defensive line led by Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce, alongside the impressive Adam Butler. The Raiders' defensive line is shaping up to be elite with their starting four. Today, Booker particularly stood out against a 49ers team that appeared disorganized.
Carroll didn’t mince words praising his new defensive weapon today, "He's done really well. I mean, quick learner. Just pick stuff up right off the bat. He's right now battling to play a lot and that means he's going with ones quite a bit. He deserves to. He's already shown that. I'm really excited about our chance to get him here, and he's an amazing kid. I can't wait for you guys to talk to him, to hear from him; he's really something."
Jakobi Meyers, Pay the Man
Jakobi Myers is one of the most underrated and, frankly, disrespected wide receivers in the game of football, unlike the drama that surrounded Davante Adams and the success that many expected from him—which ultimately did not materialize—this drama-free superstar knows how to win.
Meyers is an egoless talent and the ideal teammate. Every single day, he makes impressive catches and contributes to plays, often selflessly blocking and making the position look easy.
In a recent game against some of the best defenders from the 49ers, Meyers truly dominated the field. He executed perfect routes, and when Geno Smith moved, Meyers matched his movements flawlessly, finding open space to make plays.
I have no idea where the misguided criticism of Meyers comes from, but knowledgeable football analysts recognize his value and contribution to the team.
It's time to put an end to the doubt, Spytek. Pay the man.
Carroll praised Meyers today, "He's so sure handed, so steady, so improvisational, that he can get himself open. With he and Brock [Bowers], it's tough to cover those two guys. And so, they complement each other in a great manner, but Jakobi [Meyers] has done a fantastic job every day we've come out here he's making plays."
Is Michael Mayer the Incredible Hulk in Real Life?
Michael Mayer has had an impressive training camp. Along with his coaching staff, he has found his rhythm and reemerged as the offensive threat the Raiders envisioned when they drafted him as the best tight end in the 2023 NFL Draft.
However, during today’s practice against the 49ers, Mayer showcased something we hadn’t seen during camp. He delivered a block on a 49er player that is sure to leave a lasting impression for years to come.
Mayer was known for his physicality coming out of Notre Dame, but it hadn't fully materialized in Las Vegas until now. Today, he resembled the Incredible Hulk, demonstrating his comfort in the game with two impressive blocks that showcased his selfless nature in making plays, even when he wasn’t directly involved.
Michael Mayer appears to be back to his form from South Bend, and that spells trouble for the rest of the NFL.
Geno Smith’s Leadership on Full Display
Geno Smith has been, without question, the best quarterback I have covered in my six years as a Raiders Beat writer, and it isn’t close.
His ability to spin the ball, throw everyone open, and make every throw has been terrific.
On a field with a quarterback on the opposing team making $16 million more dollars per year than him, Geno was without any doubt the best QB on the field.
Multiple great throws at this point are taken for granted since he does it every year, but one thing he did shone louder than any of the other amazing things he had done.
WR Tre Tucker has had an excellent camp, but started with three critical drops. Plagued during his rookie year with drops, it was the first time we had seen it since, but after the third Geno sprinted down the field, encouraging him. Leadership.
All Tucker did was respond with multiple touchdowns and no more drops. It was a terrific example of this team embracing him.
It doesn’t matter if you talk to your teammates; if they don’t respect you, they don’t listen. This team doesn’t like Geno; they love him and respect him.
Geno Smith owned the field today, but more than what he did to the 49ers was what he did for his teammates. He led, and they followed.
He tried to dismiss his actions when asked about his pep talk to Tucker, but the fact is his leadership is impressive.
He said after practice about the interaction, “For sure, there's going to be ups and downs in this game, you're never going to be perfect. We strive for perfection, but we're all human. So, the main thing whenever a guy makes a mistake, or anything happens out there that we don't want to happen, it's about showing that we have each other's back. And so, whenever you can go up to a guy and pat him on the back, or give him a word of encouragement, that's what we're here for, and they do it for me as well. So it's not just a one-way street, it's a two-way street. I just want to continue to breathe life into my guys, because we got some really, really good players, and they work extremely hard. So when they mess up, it's okay. We move on to the next play and keep going."
