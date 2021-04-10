Raiders NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Kelvin Joseph

Kentucky cornerback Kelvin Joseph has tantalizing tools but has weaknesses under the microscope as the NFL Draft and the Las Vegas Raiders look close.

With the NFL being as big of a passing league as it is currently, no team can really say they don’t need too many quality cornerbacks.

The Las Vegas Raiders have multiple young, up-and-coming players at the position, but there still could be room for more.

If the Raiders decide to focus on the position starting on day two of the draft, Kentucky’s Kelvin Joseph could offer significant upside.

Joseph is a prospect who seen his fair share of ups and downs already.

Originally enrolling and playing in six games for LSU in 2018, he decided to transfer after being suspended for the Fiesta Bowl that year.

Joseph then sat out all of 2019 and entered 2020 as a starting outside cornerback for the Wildcats.

When Joseph is on, he’s capable of effective lock-down play, evidenced by his four interceptions and one pick-six last season.

Joseph probably had his best game against Alabama, when he allowed no catches on three targets and had an interception.

He’s long at 6-1 and 192 pounds, with great fluidity in his movements.

Joseph is explosive coming out of his backpedal, capable of bursting right to his target for an incompletion or a pick-six.

He also brings a confident mindset and is a willing tackler.

As stated earlier, though, Joseph has had a lot of downs to go with the ups.

He can get sucked in on fakes very easily and hasn’t shown the ability to anticipate what the receiver is going to do.

Joseph's inexperience will be a factor as well since he’s only had one year of starting experience.

He has the tools to make teams think he could move past his flaws, and if he can, he could end up being a long-time starter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin