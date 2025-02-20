New WR Surfaces as Potential Raiders Trade Target
The Las Vegas Raiders obviously need to address their ailing receiving corps this offseason, as they do not have a whole lot at the position beyond Jakobi Meyers.
Here's the scoop: this is kind of a mandatory thing for the Raiders. They actually need some weapons for whoever is playing quarterback in 2025, and while Meyers is a good player and Brock Bowers is an elite tight end, just having two proven pass-catchers won't cut it.
Las Vegas is slated to have massive cap room heading into free agency, which means that the Raiders could spend some big money next month. Still, it appears that Tee Higgins is basically off the market, and outside of Chris Godwin, there isn't a whole lot of star power at wide out.
On that note, Las Vegas could consider pursuing a trade, and while names like D.J. Metcalf and George Pickens are certainly preferable, the Raiders may have to set their sights on a more reasonable target. Such as Seattle Seahawks lifer Tyler Lockett, for example.
ESPN's Bill Barnwell has listed Lockett among the receivers he feels are most likely to be dealt in the coming months, and he specifically mentions the Raiders—with Lockett's former coach Pete Carroll in tow—as a potential landing spot.
"If Lockett does move on, could he reunite with his old coach in a new location? New coach Pete Carroll and the Raiders are thrilled with rookie sensation Brock Bowers at tight end, but with Jakobi Meyers occupying the slot, there are opportunities to add help outside," Barnwell wrote.
Barnwell then added that Lockett could serve as a security blanket between Meyers and Tre Tucker.
"Speedster Tre Tucker is going to be the deep threat in the offense, but Lockett could be a veteran option and a reliable voice in the locker room for Carroll as he tries to build an organizational culture in the desert," he wrote.
Lockett has definitely declined over the past couple of years, as he caught 49 passes for 600 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 2024, He saw his streak of four straight 1,000-yard campaigns come to an end in 2023.
Still, even an aging Lockett would absolutely represent a nice piece in a Raiders passing game that badly needs some juice.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE