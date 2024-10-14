Loss to Steelers Places OC Luke Getsy's Performance Under the Microscope
Before being hired as the Las Vegas Raiders’ offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy held the same position with the Chicago Bears.
While in Chicago, Getsy coached quarterback Justin Fields, a talented but raw quarterback with undeniable potential and undeniable flaws. However, Getsy and Fields did not mesh well together, as the Bears had losing records the two seasons Getsy and Fields worked together.
Some people blamed Getsy for the Bears mishandling Fields and others blamed Fields. The Raiders matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers lined up Getsy’s new offense and team against the Fields’ new offense and team. Sunday’s game allowed for both Getsy and Fields to display their strengths and give a better idea of who was more of the issue when the two worked together.
From the results of the game, it is more than evident that Getsy may have been at least equally to blame for Fields’ shortcomings in Chicago. While Fields was playing against a depleted Raiders defense and Getsy was facing a much more difficult Steelers team and doing so without his top two receivers, that only made some of Getsy’s decisions and playcalling that much more difficult to understand.
Even with the injuries the Raiders have, they were in the game for nearly all four quarters until decisions by Getsy and the offense cost the Raiders time, and momentum. The fact that the Raiders offense was still competitive in the game, even after not scoring for two quarters. The Raiders' defense kept the game within reach until the fourth quarter, the offense was unable to score points when needed, fizzling out with turnovers and stalled drives.
Meanwhile, Fields and the Steelers offense would cruise to a 32-13 lead. Fields scored as many touchdowns by himself as Getsy’s offense did the whole game. Fields would outrush every one of Getsy’s running backs by rushing for 59 yards while all three Raiders running backs rushed for 57 yards combined.
Not only did Fields have more success, but he was the main reason for the Steelers' success. Again, the Raiders were facing a much more difficult Steelers defense than the banged-up version of the Raiders’ defense that Fields faced. Still, the fact that Fields was so successful even with a mediocre offensive coordinator of his own calling the plays, spoke volumes.
The Raiders offense was unable to sustain drives after showing the ability to do so early in the game. The fact that they show the ability to move the ball down the field early but fail to do so again after that, points directly coaching and an inability or unwillingness to make adjustments on the fly. The Raiders’ defense is still good enough to keep them in games.
The Raiders’ offense, however, needs a lot of help as they have left much to be desired after six weeks.
