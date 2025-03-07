After Extending Crosby, Raiders Out to Find Running Mate
The Las Vegas Raiders recently signed star defensive end Maxx Crosby to a multi-year extension, tying him to the franchise for many more years. However, as sure as they are about Crosby, they are less sure about the opposite defensive end position.
The Raiders have tried unsuccessfully for years to find a defensive end to complement Crosby. They have drafted and signed multiple defensive ends that showed potential for a short period before fizzling out for one reason or another.
Most recently, the Raiders believed defensive Malcolm Koonce was the answer, only for him to suffer a season-ending injury days before the first game of this past season. The Raiders then signed veteran defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson, who played well but is still unproven.
Reese Decker of the Pro Football Network recently released his mock draft, which includes draft predictions for every team in the league. He believes the Raiders will decide against trading up for a quarterback but still potentially get the best player available.
"The Las Vegas Raiders are likely to be aggressive in their pursuit of moving up to secure one of the top QBs in this draft class. However, staying put could allow them to preserve valuable future draft capital while still landing a prospect who some believe to be the best in the draft," Decker said.
"Recently, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that a stress reaction was discovered in Carter’s right foot. Yet, he says he feels no pain and has opted to forgo surgery. Instead, Carter will continue training, rehabbing, and preparing for his Pro Day as planned."
The addition of Carter makes sense because of everything he brings to the table and the players he would potentially play next to if he joined the Raiders.
"The Raiders already feature one of the NFL’s most formidable defensive fronts, led by All-Pro Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins. If the draft unfolds in their favor, they’ll have the opportunity to pair Crosby, one of the league’s premier pass rushers, with true blue-chip talent on the opposite edge," Decker said.
"Carter is a premier pass rusher who boasts positional flexibility. The 6’3″, 251-pounder transitioned from inside linebacker to full-time edge rusher for the 2024 season with the Nittany Lions. He’s a disruptive player with elite get-off speed who is lethal when he gets his pad level lower.
