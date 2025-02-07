Maxx Crosby on Belichick's Interesting Lombardi Trophy Comments
With the Super Bowl just a few days away, many are excited about the storylines behind the match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs could win their third consecutive Super Bowl, which has not been done in the modern era, while the Eagles could complete an incredible redemption season and take down the Goliath that resides in Missouri.
At the end of the night on Sunday, one team will hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
Lombardi Trophy? Do you mean the Tom Brady Trophy?
At least, that’s what former coach Bill Belichick thinks it should be called.
The future Hall of Fame coach raised eyebrows when he suggested that the Super Bowl trophy be renamed after the quarterback he coached for so many years.
"Maybe they should name it the Brady Trophy,” Belichick said on the ‘Let’s Go!’ podcast earlier this week. “He won seven of them."
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby isn’t so sure the league will consider that any time soon.
He spoke about Belichick’s comments on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“Lombardi is Lombardi, I just feel like that’s what it is,” he said. “That’s what it is. I mean, I get his logic, though. I believe players win championships. Players win games. Obviously, coaches help, but players are the ones that go out there and do it. So, it makes sense. But I like that the Super Bowl MVP is the Tom Brady award. I kind of like that.”
Crosby’s last comment was in response to his co-host, Brogan Roback, who suggested that the Super Bowl MVP should be named after Brady rather than the trophy.
Brady, the Raiders’ new minority owner, is arguably the best NFL player of all time because of all his success in the biggest game in football.
Brady has been instrumental in improving the Raiders’ coaching staff and front office. The team hired Super Bowl-winning coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek, hoping the two can establish a winning culture in Las Vegas.
While the Lombardi Trophy likely won’t be re-named any time soon, Brady’s name will likely become synonymous with NFL awards in the future.
You can watch the full episode of Crosby’s podcast here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.