NFL Mock Draft 4.0 - Projecting Raiders, League Amid Smokescreens
The 2025 NFL Draft is less than a month away.
Teams across the league, including the Las Vegas Raiders, are feverishly building their draft boards after a productive NFL Scouting Combine and multiple intriguing Pro Days.
The Raiders hold the No. 6 overall selection and could go in multiple different directions with that pick. It is an exciting time for the Pete Carroll era to begin.
What will they do, and how will the rest of the league follow suit?
Let's begin the fourth edition of our NFL mock draft series. You can read our first, second, and third editions by clicking on the links.
1. Tennesee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)
Ward told the Titans' brass that he would see them in April after a fun Pro Day throw. Those words become true, as Tennessee finds its QB of the future in a physically intriguing prospect.
2. Cleveland Browns - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
The Browns stay at No. 2 and pass on a quarterback for Carter, as ESPN's Adam Schefter expects them to. Carter and Myles Garrett terrorize the AFC North for years.
3. New York Giants - Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
After signing Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson, the Giants roll with a veteran for a year before looking for their future franchise quarterback next year. Hunter, one of the most unique talents to enter the NFL in recent memory, is the pick instead.
4. New England Patriots - Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Campell's impressive Pro Day launches him back as the top offensive tackle in the class and the primary Drake Maye protector. He sticks at tackle, as his arm length is no longer a question.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
This one will stay the same until April. Graham is an absolute monster on the interior, and the Jags must upgrade their trenches.
6. Las Vegas Raiders - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Carroll falls in love with Jeanty and makes him the focal point of the Raiders' offense. Las Vegas had arguably the worst rushing attack in the NFL last season.
7. New York Jets - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
Membou becomes the left tackle of the future for the Jets, looking to protect Justin Fields' blind side. He has excellent size and athleticism for a modern day offensive lineman.
8. Carolina Panthers - Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
Green jumps back into the first round after an eye-popping Pro Day. With explosiveness and strength, the Panthers add a true No. 1 edge rusher.
9. New Orleans Saints - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
The Saints continue the run on NFC South pass-rushers. Williams is a menace getting after the quarterback and can stay on the field on early downs due to his excellent run defense.
10. Chicago Bears - Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
The Bears made multiple improvements to the offensive line during free agency, but making another won't hurt. Banks has the size and strength to play tackle or guard at the next level.
11. San Francisco 49ers - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
The 49ers' defensive tackle room is a mess. Grant is an athletic freak who can push the pocket on the interior and cause trouble for opposing offenses.
12. Dallas Cowboys - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Trevon Diggs is recovering from injury, and the Cowboys need someone across from him anyway. They get the best *pure* cornerback in the class in Johnson, who shuts down one side of the field.
13. Miami Dolphins - Malaki Starks, DB, Georgia
Miami gets one of the most versatile defenders in the class. What Starks lacks in athleticism, he makes up for with high football IQ and the ability to play anywhere in the secondary.
14. Indianapolis Colts - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Copy and paste. Warren becomes the do-it-all tight end the Colts have sought for years.
15. Atlanta Falcons - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
The Falcons have been one of the worst pass-rushing teams in the league for many years. Stewart gives them a true edge presence with his size and athleticism.
16. Arizona Cardinals - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
The Cardinals get another versatile and smart defensive piece. Campbell has the speed and IQ to make plays all over the field.
17. Cincinnati Bengals - Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
No one knows what position Walker will play at the next level, but Al Golden doesn't care. All he knows is he has an elite athlete and high-IQ defender on his defense now.
18. Seattle Seahawks - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
After trading away DK Metcalf, the Seahawks must replace him with a big-bodied perimeter receiver. McMillan can run almost every route in the book and has more impressive speed than originally thought.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas
Barron must prove he is not just a slot cornerback, and he can do that with the Bucs. He is incredibly smart and has some of the best technique from a defensive back in this class.
20. Denver Broncos - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
The Broncos get Bo Nix a blazing field-stretcher to go with Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin. Golden has the skills to be an elite complementary receiver.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Sanders takes a tumble down the board but lands in a good situation. He gets the keys to the offense and has plenty of weapons to throw to as the Week 1 starter.
22. Los Angeles Chargers - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Jim Harbaugh is reunited with one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the class. Loveland was one of the lone bright
23. Green Bay Packers - Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
The Packers need to upgrade their cornerback spot even after adding Nate Hobbs in free agency. Revel uses his length and physicality to bother receivers and should be a legitimate shut-down option on the perimeter.
24. Minnesota Vikings - Nick Emmanwori, DB, South Carolina
Brian Flores gets an ultra-athletic defensive back who can drop down into the box and also play some linebacker in certain spots.
25. Houston Texans - Josh Simmons, OL, Ohio State
If his knee comes back healthy, Simmons could arguably be the top offensive lineman in the class. He gets a chance to protect C.J. Stroud after the Texans did some serious shuffling of their offensive line.
26. Los Angeles Rams - Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State
Another team that must upgrade its offensive line, the Rams add a versatile player in Zabel who should be an above-average run-blocker immediately.
27. Baltimore Ravens - James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee
Baltimore's defensive end room does not look appealing right now, so they add a player who could sit behind Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh and develop. He has excellent physical tools and is one of the fastest defensive linemen in the class.
28. Detroit Lions - Donovan Ezeirauku, EDGE, Boston College
The Lions must find an edge presence across from Aidan Hutchinson, so they get a player who finished second in Division I in sacks with 16.5.
29. Washington Commanders - Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama
The Commanders need to add more help for Jayden Daniels up front, so they get a massive mauler who should fit into Kliff Kingsbury's offensive scheme.
30. Buffalo Bills - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
Buffalo adds a big and strong presence in the middle of its defense. Harmon can stop the run while pushing the pocket as a pass-rusher.
31. Kansas City Chiefs - Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State
The Super Bowl showed the Chiefs have to upgrade their offensive line. They get an ultra athletic interior player who could play guard or tackle at the next level.
32. Philadelphia Eagles - Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
After losing Josh Sweat in free agency, the Eagles land a super raw pass-rusher with incredible upside. Jackson has the length and physical traits to be a plus edge rusher in the league if everything pans out.
Follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts by liking our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.