New Las Vegas Raiders Are Confident in OC Luke Getsy's Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders entered this offseason expecting many changes on offense, and those vast changes have been made. General Manager Tom Telesco strategically added talent and depth to an offense lacking both. One of the position groups Telesco addressed the quickest was the running back position.
Telesco and the Raiders parted ways with running back Josh Jacobs, who joined the Green Bay Packers in free agency. He then resigned veteran running back Ameer Abdullah and brought in former Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison to complement Zamir White and Abdullah. Telesco and the Raiders then drafted running back Dylan Laube in the NFL Draft, who has the chance to be a solid addition to a stacked group of running backs.
The running back position has always been one of the most critical positions of any team, especially the Raiders. However, the Raiders have moved away from having a primary back and little quality depth behind that running back. They will now use multiple backs to get the job done this season.
Every back on the Raiders’ roster is unique. White provides power, Abdullah delivers a change of pace and is valuable as a third-down back. Mattison may be the team’s most versatile back, as he gives the team power, speed, and the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. He has looked explosive so far in practices this offseason.
The veteran running back is excited to play in Getsy’s offense, as the offense allowed for other serviceable running backs to have success. Mattison points to Getsy’s former running backs as proof he and the Raiders’ running backs will also see success. Mattison’s ability to provide a veteran presence off the field. He believes a running back’s ability to catch the ball out of the backfield is essential to Getsy’s offense.
"I think it's a big part of this offense,” Mattison said. “I mean, you see where coach Gesty’s been before, Aaron Jones and [David] Montgomery, those guys and the system they were in when he was there. Catching out the backfield is a big part of this offense, so being able to do that. We’re all capable of doing in that in that room, so I just hope that I can be a part of that as well."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.