NFL Insider Makes Massive Prediction Regarding DE Maxx Crosby

The Las Vegas Raiders may not technically be rebuilding but they are closer to being a rebuilding team than they are to being a team that can compete for a Super Bowl in the near future. While the Raiders can undoubtedly turn things around quickly, it would be irresponsible to expect the Raiders to have a huge turnaround in one offseason.
Although the Raiders have one of the best picks in the upcoming NFL Draft and a bunch of money to spend in free agency, Las Vegas still has many other crucial roster decisions to make this offseason. Las Vegas has a total of 17 unrestricted free agents and a star defensive end who is either in his prime or about to enter it.
Veteran defesnive end Maxx Crosby has been the face of the franchise over the last few years after developing into one of the best players at his position during that time. Crosby has said he wants to be with the Raiders for his entire career and the Raiders have reportedly expressed they have no plans of trading the star player.
However, that does not mean other teams cannot and will not reach out to the Raiders to see if a trade is possible, as preliminary conversations around potential trades that do not come to fruition happen all the time in professional sports.
Futhermore, while the Raiders may have no intentions on trading Crosby, he has been very vocal about his frustrations with the direction of the team. One must believe there is only so many seasons Crosby will be okay with playing on a team that has been an AFC West and NFL cellar dwellar for most of his time in the league.
If Crosby asks to be traded and the Raiders get a legitimate offer for the star defensive lineman, one has to believe the new Raiders front office would seriously consider it, especially if it returned multiple first round picks to help expedite the Raiders' efforts to build a better roster.
NFL insider Jeremy Fowler explained what the offseason could look like for Crosby and the Raiders. Fowler believes Crosby, along with a few of the other top defensive linemen in the league who could be the center of explorotative trade talks initiated by teams other than their own.
“As one league source predicts, “Maxx, Myles (Garrett) and Trey (Hendrickson) will all be tied up in [trade] talks.” The expectation is Crosby and Hendrickson will get strong trade interest if their respective teams decide to entertain calls," Fowler said. "But teams must figure out this edge rush market, either by proactively signing their own players to high-end money or finding a way to get younger and cheaper at the position.”
Our own SI reports have stated that the Raiders have no interest in trading Crosby. That does not mean other teams will not try.
