Why Raiders May be Haunted by Mack for Many Years to Come
The Las Vegas Raiders and edge rusher Khalil Mack will forever be tied together in history, after the Raiders drafted Mack a little over a decade ago and helped him develop into one of the best in the business at his position.
Mack played more games for the Raiders than any of the three teams he has played for in his career and could tecnically be on the move again soon.
Or, he could be with the Chargers for many more years, terrorizing the Raiders.
However, one NFL expert thinks the Chargers would be foolish to let Mack go this offseason and makes another suggestion for Los Angeles.
Kevin Patra of NFL.com recently analyzed a move a few of the teams around the National Football League can make to improve this offseason. The Los Angeles Chargers have challenging decisions to make, like every team in the league.
Still, those decisions could benefit the Raiders, as Patra noted the Chargers may consider bringing back veteran edge rusher Khalil Mack and cutting defensive end Joey Bosa. This would be a huge move for the Chargers, but also the Raiders, as that would be one less quality pass rusher the Raiders' offense would have to worry about.
"Mack was sensational in Jesse Minter's defense, leading the Chargers with 54 QB pressures," Patra said. "The 33-year-old proved he can still be a two-way player, earning a -21.0 run stop EPA, which ranked in the top 14 among all edge players, per NGS. Given the dearth of edge rushers hitting the open market this offseason, Mack will likely have many suitors. Jim Harbaugh's club need not let the future Hall of Famer make it out the door.
"He fits how the Chargers want to play defense and is the type of mentally tough worker the coach adores. On the flip side, a breakup with Bosa seems likely at this point. A supreme talent, Bosa simply can't stay healthy. He finished behind rising edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu in both pressures and sacks. It's baton-handing time in L.A. Cutting Bosa would save the Chargers $25.36 million,per Over the Cap.
