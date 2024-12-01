O'Connell Already Clicking with Raiders' Star Rookie
The Las Vegas Raiders have been without starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell for much of the season. Although tight end Brock Bowers has continued to grow weekly, O'Connell missed multiple games with a bone break in his throwing hand. O'Connell spent time on the injured reserve list while his hand became healthier.
Still, that was even more time that the two did not have together, as O'Connell could barely grip a football during his time away. For various reasons, O'Connell and Bowers had very little time to build any chemistry with one another throughout the season.
They also had to face the defending Super Bowl champions on a short week, giving them even less time to build chemistry together. However, the duo would have an extremely productive game.
O'Connell finished the game with 340 yards, two touchdown passes and no interceptions.
140 of 340 of O'Connell's yards went to Bowers, as did one of his two touchdown passes on the day. The two looked like they had been playing together for much longer than they actually had.
Bowers finished the game, leading the team in targets, receptions, and yards. Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce noted that O'Connell and Bowers worked together in the days before their matchup with the [Kansas City] Chiefs to make up for lost time.
"Well, I think that's the credit to both players just putting time in, even on a short week, working after practice and talking," Pierce said. "Aidan [O'Connell] is a pretty good communicator. He's done a really good job of that since he's gotten back. And Brock [Bowers] just works. If you ask Brock to be here today on the day off, he'll be here, and he'll be out there throwing the ball playing pitch and catch.
The Raiders will likely use their first pick in the upcoming NFL Draft on a quarterback, and rightfully so. However, for the second season in a row, O'Connell has proven he is a starting-caliber quarterback in the NFL.
While the Raiders will select one of the best quarterbacks available in the draft, there is no guarantee that a rookie will win the starting job. O'Connell could enter next season as the starting quarterback, even after the Raiders draft a quarterback.
