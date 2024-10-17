Once Rivals, Raiders' Antonio Pierce, Part Owner Tom Brady Now Teammates
It has been an eventful week for the Las Vegas Raiders for numerous reasons.
After dropping another difficult game on Sunday in a 32-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Raiders returned to the drawing board. However, while the team looked for answers on how to get better on the field, there were significant moves made this week off of it.
After an offseason filled with rumors, two of the most pressing storylines surrounding the Raiders and their future were answered within days of each other. First the Raiders traded All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets. Then, the National Football League approved Tom Brady’s bid to become a minority owner of the Raiders.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce acknowledged the fact that he looks forward to working with Brady, as the two have a long and storied history together. Pierce credited Brady with being one of the hardest workers in the league’s history, both personally and professionally.
"Yeah, obviously we go way back, obviously from both being California guys and playing against each other in the preseason when we were backups,” Pierce said. “But listen, I have ultimate respect for Tom Brady. He's a pro's pro. He's a grinder. His whole life has been hard to challenge. I know we look at the end result and see the championships and the G.O.A.T. label, but he's worked his ass off.
“He's worked his ass off into this opportunity to be a minority owner with the Raiders. And I think it's a plus whenever you can get somebody that's been successful and has grinded, and is not a silver spoon person, right? So, he understands it. He has the ultimate respect from our coaching staff and players, obviously, but I'm really proud that he's within our organization and somebody I can obviously talk to and bounce things off of as well.”
Pierce and Brady will forever be tied together in NFL history after Pierce was a significant contributor on the New York Giants team that beat Brady and the undefeated New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII.
The Raiders have made multiple moves over this offseason and the first few weeks of the regular season that should help improve the organization’s future. Time will tell in what ways Brady will impact the team’s culture, but it's fair to assume the positive will be a positive one, filled with winning.
