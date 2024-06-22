One Defining Trait About Each Raiders Rookie DB
The Las Vegas Raiders selected three defensive backs in the 2024 NFL Draft.
They took cornerback Decamerion Richardson from Mississippi State in the fourth round, Air Force safety Trey Taylor in the seventh round, and Pittsburgh cornerback M.J. Devonshire just a few picks later.
The Raiders had questions about their secondary before the draft, so they decided to triple up on young defensive backs.
Because of the lack of depth in the secondary, all three of these rookies have a chance to play early in their first seasons.
Let’s break down all three of the Raiders’ rookies and what sets them apart from each other.
Cornerback Decamerion Richardson - The former Bulldog was a unique prospect because of his athleticism.
Richardson stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 188 pounds. He has excellent length that allows him to bother bigger receivers. He has great straight-line speed, so he can stay in receivers’ hip pockets downfield.
He should be able to play right away because although he isn’t the most technically refined, his athleticism will give him a shot to win some of his match-ups.
Richardson’s athleticism is already some of the best in the Raiders’ defensive back room.
Safety Trey Taylor - As a member of the Air Force Falcons, Taylor's leadership trait sets him apart.
Taylor has some of the best character in the Raiders’ locker room. What he does off the football field goes far beyond what he can do on it. He won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2023, given to college football’s best defensive back, but Taylor will be able to step in as a leader right away for the Silver and Black.
Having someone who went to the Air Force is a major bonus for this Raiders defensive back group.
Cornerback M.J. Devonshire - Devonshire’s coverage skills are already some of the best in the Raiders’ defensive back room.
According to Pro Football Focus, Devonshire was targeted 55 times in 2023 and allowed just 25 receptions. He went five straight weeks without giving up a touchdown.
Like Richardson, Devonshire has length and great footwork to stay connected to receivers. While he is only a seventh-round pick, defensive coordinators are always looking for good coverage players, so Devonshire has a shot to play early.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.